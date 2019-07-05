Yamaha Fazer 150 Discontinued? Taken Off From Indian Website

As all of you already know a safety norm was passed recently which forces bike manufacturers in the country to provide ABS with bikes above 125 cc capacity and synchronised brakes for bikes below that capacity. While manufacturers have updated all of their models to comply with this norm already, Yamaha has left the Fazer 150 out. With no ABS on offer, the company can not sell the model in the Indian market anymore. While we thought it to be a delay and Yamaha would add this safety kit to the motorcycle later, the fact that Yamaha has taken this vehicle off of their website suggests that the Fazer would not come back.

Essentially a faired version of the FZ motorcycle from Yamaha, the Japanese bike maker did not update the faired motorcycle when the 3rd generation FZ and FZS were launched earlier this year. The latter two have been popular choices for Indian buyers however, the faired version did not seem to pick up as Yamaha would have expected. With this in mind, it is no surprise that Yamaha chose to pull the plug off on this motorcycle, rather than investing more money to equip it with ABS. That said, the Fazer moniker would continue to stay in the Indian market with the Fazer 25, which is equipped with a larger engine and is a faired alternative to the FZ25.

Also Read: MotoGP: Team Yamaha Get Their First Win Of The Season With Maverick Vinales

It is interesting to note that the R15s, which also is yet to be updated with this safety feature is still listed on the website. This perhaps is an indication that Yamaha intends to keep the sportbike in their stable and may offer it with ABS in the near future. The R15S was introduced as an alternative to the second generation R15 sports bike. The R15S combined the ergonomics of the 1st gen model with a single piece saddle and comparatively relaxed riding stance with the advanced mechanics of the second-gen model. It uses a 149 cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine, tuned to deliver 16.5 PS of peak power and 5 Nm of maximum twist. Keep looking at this space to find out what Yamaha does with this product.