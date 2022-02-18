Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Gets Sold Out!

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is one of the few premium sports maxi-scooters available in India. Recently, Yamaha launched a special edition of the Aerox 155 with sportier graphics called the Aerox 155 MotoGP edition. This edition was priced at ₹1.30L (ex. showroom). Now, the MotoGP edition was sold out within a few days of launch. The MotoGP edition was a limited edition model and hence we don’t know if it will be back in stock.

A quick recap

The AEROX 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Aerox is the most powerful scooter in its segment and competes with the Aprilia SXR 160 which put out only 10.38 PS and 11.6 Nm of peak power and torque respectively.

The maxi-scooter gets a new engine head and a compact combustion chamber for a higher compression ratio which boosts the combustion efficiency. It also gets the Smart Motor Generation System for silent engine starts and the start-stop feature for added fuel efficiency. The fuel tank can carry 5.5L of fuel and we estimate the fuel efficiency to be in the 35-40 km/l range.

At the front of the Aerox 155 gets a bol design with its split twin LED headlights, the LED turn indicators are flush with the side fairing. The taillight consists of 12 LEDs giving a 3D appearance. Overall the scooter has large proportions which makes it look like a big scooter. There is a 26mm telescopic suspension at the front and motorcycle-like dual pitch springs at the rear. The AEROX 155 showcases lightweight 14-inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tires, and braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at the front with ABS and drum brakes at the rear. Ground clearance stands at 145mm. The chassis got a 5mm elongated trail for enhanced straight-line stability and a motorcycle-like feel.

The Maxi Sports Scooter also gets a large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi-Information Display (MID) that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, Fuel consumption, Malfunction notification, Revs Dashboard, and Ranking. For the convenience of riders, the fuel refill option has been provided with an external fuel lid. The information displayed can also be toggled via the handlebar switch.