Maruti Suzuki Baleo Facelift Leaks Before Launch!

It is not too long before Maruti launches its highly awaited Baleno facelift. Bookings for the premium hatchback are already underway for a sum of ₹11,000. Though we’ve seen many spy shots of the new Baleno, we still haven’t gotten a clear look at all the changes in it. Now, we get to see the new Baleno in all its glory thanks to Nexa’s online configurator! Let’s take a look at it in detail:

Design

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the previous one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminium belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights.

Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs. The lower half of the front bumper features a wide front air damn with a new set of LED foglamps. The side profile is more or less similar to the pre-facelift version with the only addition being a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear features new C-shaped LED taillamps and a new tailgate. The bumper has been reworked as well.

Interior

In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is completely reprofiled. The dashboard features an aluminium insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the centre console. The overall theme of the interior is in dual-tone black and blue. The centre console houses an all-new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which is called Smart Play Pro+. It comes with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Arkymys sound system and connected car tech. The automatic climate control unit is also a new unit and it is standard across all variants.

The multi-function steering wheel has been lifted off from the swift. The instrument cluster has also been carried over from other Maruti cars and it gets a colour MID. In terms of features, the new Baleno comes with segment first features such as a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display. Other features include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM and fast charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, the new Baleno comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.