XUV 3XO REVX A by Mahindra: World’s First Sub-₹12 Lakh SUV with Dolby Atmos

4-Pointer Overview
- Global First: Mahindra’s XUV 3XO REVX A is the first SUV worldwide under ₹12 lakh to feature Dolby Atmos.
- Immersive Sound: Six-speaker setup tuned to the cabin, with AX7L adding a subwoofer for deeper bass.
- Wide Range: Available on REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants from mid-September 2025.
- Affordable Luxury: Brings a premium entertainment experience to India’s mainstream SUV segment.
Introduction
Mahindra has built its reputation on pushing boundaries in India’s SUV market, and the company has done it yet again. The newly launched XUV 3XO REVX A has become the world’s first SUV under ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) to feature Dolby Atmos. Until now, immersive audio of this kind was reserved for luxury cars, but Mahindra is rewriting the rules by making it accessible to everyday buyers. The result? A compact SUV that doesn’t just move people but elevates every journey into an experience.
Dolby Atmos: From Cinema to Compact SUVs
When you hear “Dolby Atmos,” the first thought is usually a high-end cinema hall. The technology is famous for creating a 3D sound field that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. Now, imagine bringing that same sensation into a car. That’s what Mahindra is offering with the XUV 3XO.
Instead of just louder music, Dolby Atmos gives sharper vocals, more detailed instruments, and deeper bass. It adapts to the cabin’s acoustics, creating the effect of being surrounded by sound. Daily commutes or long highway runs now feel more like attending a private concert on wheels.
Variants with Dolby Atmos
Mahindra hasn’t kept this feature exclusive to one trim. Along with the REVX A, Dolby Atmos will also be offered on the AX5L, AX7, and AX7L. The system comes with a six-speaker setup, fine-tuned to the 3XO’s cabin design. Buyers who opt for the AX7L will get something extra—a subwoofer that adds punchy bass and a theatre-like experience.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
|Variant
|Audio Setup
|Key Highlight
|REVX A
|6-speaker Dolby Atmos
|World’s first sub-₹12 lakh SUV with Atmos
|AX5L
|6-speaker Dolby Atmos
|Balanced sound tuned for cabin
|AX7
|6-speaker Dolby Atmos
|Premium surround audio
|AX7L
|6-speaker + subwoofer
|Extra bass, cinema-like depth
All four variants will be on sale from mid-September 2025.
Why Mahindra is Making This Move
For Mahindra, it’s not just about offering a new feature. It’s about democratizing technology. In the words of R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra wants to ensure advanced innovations reach a wider customer base. By launching Dolby Atmos in the REVX A, Mahindra has achieved a global first, proving that premium experiences don’t always come with premium price tags.
Today’s SUV buyers—especially younger customers—expect more than just power and design. They want tech, comfort, and features that make their time in the car feel special. This move taps directly into those aspirations.
Dolby’s Vision: Premium Sound for All
Dolby Laboratories views this as an important step in making immersive sound accessible. Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships – IMEA, highlighted that great sound should be available to everyone, not just owners of luxury cars. With Gaana integrated into the infotainment system, passengers can stream Dolby Atmos Music on the go—making every trip, from a short office commute to a weekend road trip, more enjoyable.
The Bigger Picture for Mahindra
This isn’t Mahindra’s first brush with Dolby Atmos. The company had earlier introduced it in the BE 6, XEV 9e, and Thar ROXX. But the XUV 3XO represents a bigger leap, because this time the technology is entering the mainstream. In one of India’s most competitive SUV segments, Mahindra has found a way to stand apart by offering a feature no rival currently provides at this price point.
Conclusion
The XUV 3XO REVX A with Dolby Atmos is more than just another addition to Mahindra’s SUV lineup—it’s a statement. It shows how quickly the Indian auto market is evolving, where premium experiences are no longer out of reach for mass-market buyers.
For music lovers, tech-driven customers, and young families alike, this move changes the in-car entertainment game. With Dolby Atmos on board, the XUV 3XO ensures that every drive isn’t just about getting from A to B—it’s about enjoying the journey in a way you’ve never experienced before.