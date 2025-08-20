Valvoline Cummins & Mahindra Forge Strategic Lubricant Partnership

Quick Overview
- 20 years, one stronger bond – Valvoline Cummins & Mahindra step into a fresh four-year agreement.
- Lubricants that keep India moving – Valvoline will power Mahindra’s aftermarket needs, including the trusted Maximile brand.
- Made for Indian roads – Solutions crafted for SUVs, pickups, and passenger cars across diverse terrains.
- Green at the core – PCR packaging puts sustainability in the fast lane.
Introduction
Think of every road trip, office commute, or village ride across India — the destination matters, but the journey depends on what’s happening under the hood. The unsung hero? Lubricants that quietly keep engines running smooth, prevent breakdowns, and stretch every rupee spent on fuel.
Behind these smooth rides are partnerships that most drivers never see. And one such partnership — Mahindra & Mahindra with Valvoline Cummins — has just shifted into higher gear after two decades of trust.
The two giants have signed a new four-year collaboration where Valvoline will supply the majority of Mahindra’s aftermarket lubricants in India. But this pact isn’t just about oil. It’s about confidence, performance, and a shared push toward sustainability.
The Heart of the Collaboration
For over 20 years, Valvoline has been the quiet companion to Mahindra’s rugged vehicles — from Boleros braving dusty highways to XUVs tackling urban chaos. Their lubricants have kept engines healthy in India’s most challenging driving conditions.
Now, with this renewed agreement, the partnership grows deeper:
- Lead Supplier Role – Valvoline Cummins becomes Mahindra’s main aftermarket supplier, including the much-loved Maximile brand.
- Nationwide Reach – From big-city dealerships to small-town Bazar outlets, the same trusted oils will reach every corner.
- All Vehicles Covered – SUVs, pickups, and passenger cars — Valvoline has them all in the mix.
For Mahindra customers, this means peace of mind on every drive, fewer workshop visits, and more confidence on the road.
Built for Indian Roads
Ask any Indian driver, and they’ll tell you: no two roads here are alike.
- One day it’s endless traffic in Pune.
- Another, it’s winding hills in Sikkim.
- Or maybe the sun-scorched highways of Rajasthan.
This partnership is tuned to that reality. Valvoline Cummins will customize products for Mahindra’s operations across North, West, and East India — because one-size-fits-all doesn’t work when you’re driving in India.
The result? Longer engine life, better mileage, and more carefree journeys.
Sustainability: Shifting Gears Toward Green
In today’s auto world, speed alone isn’t success — sustainability is.
That’s why this renewed pact goes beyond performance. Together, Mahindra and Valvoline are introducing Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) packaging. It’s a small shift with big meaning — less plastic waste, more circular reuse, and greener supply chains.
Translation: it’s not just about protecting engines, but also about protecting the planet.
Leadership Voices
Big partnerships shine brightest when leaders put vision into words.
- Sandeep Kalia, MD, Valvoline Cummins India:
“This milestone reflects confidence in our people, innovation, and commitment to customers. It’s an evolution of a trusted relationship.”
- Michael Dreyer, SVP & GM APAC, Valvoline Global Ops:
“Mahindra is becoming a trusted global brand, and together we’re uniting performance, innovation, and sustainability to set new benchmarks.”
These voices make it clear: this partnership is about more than lubricants. It’s about shaping an ecosystem of trust, performance, and responsibility.
Summary Table
|What’s Happening
|Why It Matters
|Partnership
|Valvoline & Mahindra renew 20+ years of trust with a stronger bond.
|Scope
|Majority aftermarket lubricants: engine, axle, transmission oils.
|Vehicles Covered
|SUVs, pickups, and passenger cars.
|Regions Focused
|North, West, East India.
|Duration
|4 years.
|Customer Perk
|Smoother drives, better mileage, fewer breakdowns.
|Sustainability Step
|PCR packaging to reduce plastic waste.
|Core Promise
|Performance + responsibility = trust on every journey.
Conclusion
At its core, the Valvoline–Mahindra partnership is not just business — it’s a story of trust on the road. Together, they’re ensuring Indian drivers enjoy smoother rides today while building a greener, more reliable tomorrow.
Because the truth is simple:
Journeys aren’t only about where you go. They’re about who keeps you moving.