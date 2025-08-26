World’s Fastest EV: YANGWANG U9 Track Edition Sets New Global EV Speed Record at 472.41 km/h

4-Point Quick Overview
- Record Breaking Speed – U9 Track Edition officially hit 472.41 km/h, setting a new global EV benchmark.
- Groundbreaking Platform – Built on BYD’s e4 Platform with DiSus-X tech and the world’s first 1200V system.
- Insane Performance – Quad-motor setup, 3,000+ PS combined output, and record 30,000 rpm motors.
- Engineering Mastery – Advanced cooling and 1,217 PS per tonne power-to-weight ratio ensure stability at extreme speeds.
Introduction
The world of performance cars has just witnessed history being made — not by a roaring V12 or a turbocharged V8, but by an all-electric supercar. On 8 August 2025, YANGWANG, the high-end luxury sub-brand of Chinese auto giant BYD, announced that its U9 Track Edition had set a new world record for the fastest electric vehicle, clocking an astonishing 472.41 km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany.
This achievement isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s a statement that the EV revolution has truly entered the realm of hyper-performance, competing head-to-head with the fastest combustion-engine cars in history.
A Record for the History Books
On a clear summer day in Germany, the U9 Track Edition shattered preconceptions about electric cars. With a top speed of 472.41 km/h, it didn’t just break records — it redefined what is technically possible in the EV world. At Papenburg, a track known for its high-speed oval and demanding test conditions, the YANGWANG team proved that sheer acceleration and consistent stability can coexist in an electric machine.
The Platform Behind the Power
What makes this car truly special is its engineering DNA. The U9 Track Edition is based on BYD’s proprietary e4 Platform — the world’s first quad-motor EV architecture. Each wheel gets its own motor, controlled independently for maximum traction and control.
Adding to this is DiSus-X, BYD’s cutting-edge vehicle dynamics system that keeps the car balanced even at speeds most drivers will never experience. But the biggest highlight is the world’s first mass-produced 1200V ultra-high-voltage system. This innovation enables faster power delivery, improved thermal efficiency, and sustained performance without battery stress.
Relentless Power, Refined Control
The numbers behind the U9 Track Edition are staggering. Each of its four motors produces 555 kW, combining to deliver over 3,000 PS. With motors capable of spinning at 30,000 rpm, the car accelerates with violence yet maintains surgical precision.
All this translates into a power-to-weight ratio of 1,217 PS per tonne — putting it in the same league as, or even above, some of the world’s most legendary hypercars. Crucially, the car doesn’t just go fast for a few seconds. Its thermal management system, optimized for extreme conditions, allows it to sustain high speeds without faltering.
EVs Enter the Hypercar Conversation
This record is more than just numbers on a stopwatch. It proves that EVs are no longer just about efficiency or green credentials; they are about performance, thrill, and pushing limits. YANGWANG’s success also underlines China’s growing dominance in the EV space, showing the world that innovation is no longer confined to Europe or the U.S.
The U9 Track Edition demonstrates that electric hypercars can now outpace traditional combustion-engine titans — rewriting the future of speed.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Record Set
|World’s fastest EV – 472.41 km/h, achieved on 8 Aug 2025 in Germany
|Platform
|BYD e4 Platform with DiSus-X vehicle dynamics
|Voltage Architecture
|World’s first 1200V ultra-high-voltage mass-produced system
|Motors
|Quad-motor setup, each 555 kW, combined 3,000+ PS, 30,000 rpm
|Power-to-Weight Ratio
|1,217 PS per tonne, among the highest globally
|Thermal Management
|Optimized for extreme conditions, allows sustained performance
|Significance
|Puts EVs firmly in hypercar territory, challenges combustion speed records
|Brand Impact
|Positions YANGWANG (BYD’s sub-brand) as a leader in EV performance innovation
Conclusion
The YANGWANG U9 Track Edition is not just another supercar; it’s a symbol of the electric era’s arrival in motorsport and hypercar culture. By achieving 472.41 km/h, it proves that EVs are capable of rewriting speed records while showcasing futuristic technology. With this achievement, YANGWANG has secured a place in history — and the race for the world’s fastest car has officially gone electric.