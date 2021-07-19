Tata Safari Convertible-Yet Another Tasteful Illustration!

The Tata Safari seems to be a favourite among 3D illustrators. Last week we got to sample the Safari GTS which was a look at how the Safari would look if Tata decided on launching a sportier version of the SUV . Now we get to take at the Safari convertible- A sexy convertible SUV!. Designed by Instagram user @nafi.designs, the Safari convertible is a 4 door convertible SUV that can carry 4 passengers.

More details

The Safari convertible seems to have taken inspiration from the recently launched black edition Tata cars with the blacked out alloy wheels and black grille in the front. The remains unchanged for the most part with the upright bonnet, LED DRLs which double up as turn indicators and projector headlights. The side is where you notice the convertible design and the lack of B pillars. The rear also gets some black treatment over the standard model. The convertible seems to use a soft-top which would be electrically foldable. The interiors also follow a black theme, unlike the standard model which gets white interiors. The rear gets two captain seats to accommodate two passengers. Speaking about the standard Safari, it gets features such as 8.8” touch infotainment system with iRA that supports voice commands. It also gets an e-parking brake, automatic climate control, 9-speaker JBL system, terrain response modes, ambient lighting powered driver’s seat etc.

Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier. The Tata Safari is available in 6 or 7-seating configurations takes on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

We had recently spotted the Tata Safari being tested but we don’t know as to what Tata might be cooking. Tata could be testing an AWD powertrain or even a petrol engine to make up for the lack of it when compared to the competition.