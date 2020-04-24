What Happens If You Jump Out Of A Tesla On Autopilot?

God bless those people who go ahead and do the stupidly curious things which run in our ever so intellectual heads. There are many YouTubers out there who are doing this for a living where they go ahead and try the things we would normally refrain from doing. One such thing which has crossed a lot of people’s minds is that, what would happen if you try to get out of your Tesla while it is still in autopilot mode? While it’s not advisable to do so, given the risks this tiny little stunt imparts, but human beings are curious animals who like their questions answered. So this Tesla driver exited the car completely while it was in autopilot mode to demonstrate what would happen if one does so.

One of the major talking points which surround the vehicles produced by Tesla is their Autopilot mode. The idea of just sitting in the driver’s seat while the car still drives on its own is pretty intriguing to say the least. If this gimmick isn’t enough, there will still be a curious lot of people who would like to know if Tesla Autopilot continues to operate once the driver is no longer there. So this driver tried to exit the car while it was still moving ahead. Anyway, when you try buckling out of the seat belt, the car completely freaks out and after giving a warning, comes to a halt.

We should note that in order to “trick” the system your seatbelt must be engaged (behind the driver in this case) and the door cannot be opened as it gives a loud warning again if you try to open the door. So the only way left is to get out of the window and this guy, does that too! And guess what? The Tesla keeps on driving with the driver running right beside the car, not exactly where he was supposed to be! The main takeaway from this whole scenario is, has Tesla overlooked this?