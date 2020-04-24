Jaguar Land Rover To Resume Production From May 18th

The global pandemic has set back the economy worldwide by many decades. The automotive industry, which was reeling from a slowdown prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is set to incur heavy financial losses. However, automotive manufacturers are setting a roadmap for the resumption of their activities post the lockdown lifts at their respective locations.

A major player in the world automotive market has decided on a roadmap as to when and how to begin operations at their various manufacturing facilities. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to gradually resume production from 18th May, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. In China, we are beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to our showrooms. Their joint venture plant in Changshu has been in operation since the middle of February.

As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at our other plants will be confirmed in due course. In a media release, JLR said that the health and well-being of their employees is their first priority. They added that they are developing robust protocol and guidelines to support a safe return to work and that they will adopt strict social distancing measures across their business and are currently evaluating a number of different measures to ensure that they protect and reassure their workforce when they begin to return to work.

The company said that they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance of all relevant authorities in the markets in which they operate. JLR in its media release stated that it is doing whatever it can to support its communities through the current situation and also shared their condolences to those who are directly affected by COVID-19 and with the healthcare professionals, whose role in combating this virus is appreciated by all.

On the business front, JLR has recently launched the facelifted Land Rover Discovery Sport underpinning a brand new platform in India, prior to the nationwide lockdown. Prior to this, the group also launched the Range Rover Evoque compact SUV in January this year. The prices of the Discovery Sport start form Rs 57 lakh and the Evoque range starts from Rs 55 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India).