Bajaj Dominar Transformed Into A Scrambler, Renamed as ‘Lino’

Philippines based custom motorcycle manufacturer, MC Customs Ph, has modified a Bajaj Dominar 400 (pre-facelift) and has given the motorcycle a ‘modern classic’ look, turning it into an all-black eye-catchy scrambler. However, the original motorcycle has not completely been stripped down of its original parts. Instead, MC Customs ph has added some additional components that make it resemble a scrambler while retaining some of its original naked streetfighter parts.

Modified and re-christened as ‘Lino’, the motorcycle does retain original components from Bajaj but the custom builders have also added design elements giving the motorcycle a completely different, almost neo-scrambler/ street fighter hybrid look. The changes made to the motorcycle include an aftermarket round LED headlamp, round mirrors, raised handlebar, bar-end turn signals, dual-purpose tyres, custom diamond-stitched tan seats with matching handle grips, along with an all-black gloss paint finish.

Mr Erubz Junio, who owns the motorcycle, reached out to MC Customs Ph after acquiring a used Bajaj Dominar 400. The gentleman has owned multiple middleweight motorcycles in the past including the Kawasaki ER6N and the Ninja 650. His decision to buy a Dominar 400 was influenced by the need for a daily commuter. In addition, he wanted a modern-classic looking motorcycle as a tribute to his father, who was a motorcyclist himself.

No changes have been made to the motorcycle’s powertrain. It continues to draw power from a 373.3 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC, single-cylinder engine which belts out 35 PS of power at 8,000 rpm, and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. In comparison, the current Indian-spec Dominar 400 has a max power output of 45 PS, which is delivered at 8,650 rpm, and a similar peak torque output of 35 Nm, which is available at 7,000 rpm.

Bajaj currently retails the Dominar 400 in the country at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom), and the bike competes against the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, as well as the TVS Apache RR 310. However, it is the most affordable in its segment among its compatriots. The company recently gave the Dominar 400 a BS6 upgrade and has also launched a Dominar 250cc model recently. Built on a versatile platform, the motorcycle features a 248cc single-cylinder engine that has been borrowed from the KTM Duke 250, albeit in a different state of tune. This engine is tuned to generate 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm torque on the Dominar 250.