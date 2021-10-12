What Does The MG Astor Do Better Than Its Rivals?

The mid-size SUV segment has seen a lot of action lately with as many as 3 launches. With the latest entrant being the MG Astor, it surely has its work cut in the segment. MG has thrown in everything they can to set the Astor apart from its Korean and European competition. Let’s take a look at the ways in which the Astor aces its competition:

Value for money entry-level variant

The MG Astor is the cheapest mid-size SUV in its class at ₹9.78 lakh for the Style 1.5 N.A. manual. However, it is the most loaded base variant among its competition. The Style variant gets a host of standard safety features such as ESP, TCS, HLA, HDC, ISOFIX, ABS, EBD, dual airbags, and all four disc brakes. The exterior gets chrome highlights on door handles,16-inch steel wheels with cover, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, rear defogger with fog lamps, turn indicator on ORVM, and shark fin antenna.

The interior gets a soft-touch dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 3.5-inch MID, 3 modes for the steering wheel, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple car play, steering mounted audio controls, driver seat height adjust, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows with driver-side one-touch operation, 60:40 split seat, front and rear armrest, remote keyless entry with a foldable key, follow me home headlamps, rear A/C vent, tilt steering and USB charging ports for front and rear. One can practically buy a well-loaded mid-size SUV under ₹10 lakh!

Interior quality

The MG Astor really impresses when it comes to interior quality. There is a generous use of soft-touch material everywhere and every touchpoint is draped in leather. You even get a choice of three interior themes to choose from. The best part? even the base variant features soft-touch materials and leather treatment throughout the cabin. Hence, the interior quality remains the same across all variants no matter which one you choose.

Segment first features

One of the most unique features that the Astor offers is its A.I. assistant. The AI assistant is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you. It can perform certain functions and it can also change its expressions! Think of it as MG’s version of the ‘OK Google!’ voice assistance that we have on our Android smartphones but giving it a separate physical entity is one cool move! Other than that, you can also use your smartphone as a key to unlock and drive off in the Astor! Other segment-first features include heated ORVMs and selectable modes for the steering wheel.

Level 2 ADAS

The Astor is the first car in its segment to offer level 2 autonomous driving capabilities. Some of the key features included in this package will be Adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, lane departure prevention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, and a lot more!