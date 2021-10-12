BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At A Whopping Introductory Price Of INR 9.95 Lakh

Maxi-scooters might be a comparatively new segment for us but it has witnessed yet another entrant. And it is the most expensive and the most powerful scooter that we have ever received! We are indeed talking about the BMW C 400 GT that has been launched at INR 9.95 Lakh. If you are scratching your head by looking at the price, let us tell you this. The said price is introductory and chances are, BMW Motorrad India is going to raise the prices even further.

The major highlight of the C400GT is its huge proportions and sporty bodywork. It might be low on power but it makes up for it in the looks and features department.

Specs and features

Powering the C400GT is a 350cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that makes around 33bhp at 7500rpm and peak torque of 35Nm. BMW Motorrad has rated its top speed at 139kmph which will definitely make it the most powerful and fastest scooter in India. The top speed is fairly decent, considering that this behemoth weighs 214kgs.

The scooter was given a new mechanical update in the form of a new ‘e-gas’ system, which is an updated throttle-by-wire system. To make it Euro 5/BS 6-compliant, BMW Motorrad also fiddled around with its oxygen sensor and a modified cylinder head. The transmission is a CVT gearbox and it has been updated with new clutch springs for smoother response.

As far as features are concerned, the C400GT gets a host of them. Including ride-by-wire, ABS, keyless ignition and some more. There’s also the option to go for additional equipment like heated grips and seats, an anti-theft alarm system and a Bluetooth instrument cluster. It is only logical to assume that its potential customers will also take it out on weekend rides. To up its touring game, BMW Motorrad also sells various touring accessories including top case, windshield options, Navigator and dual USB charging cable can also be purchased separately.

The new C 400 GT premium midsize scooter by BMW will be available in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be available in two paint finishes – Alpine White and Style Triple Black.