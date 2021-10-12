Rajiv Sethu Secures Podium For IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team In Pro-Stock 165cc Category

Riding into day 2 of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 Round 3, the IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team ended the round with one podium finish in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. Taking lessons from yesterday’s race, Rajiv Sethu showed strength on the racetrack and was third to cross the chequered line in the PS165cc category, clocking the fastest lap of 1:54:631. Rajiv finished the race with a difference of just 0.261 seconds with the race leader. His teammates Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar lapped back home at fifth and sixth positions respectively. The trio gained a total of 33 points for the IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team.

Newly introduced Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race

In a highly competitive race 2 of Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race, Chennai’s Ullas Santrupt Nanda took away the chequered flag with total time of 13:20.440. Starting the race from P3, Ullas went down up to sixth but his clean overtake in the penultimate lap moved him to 2nd and got him into a tussle with Kevin K. While fighting fiercely in a bid to seal the win, Kevin unfortunately crashed in last lap thus making way for Ullas. Ullas’s patience and smart strategies in today’s race earned him a double podium finish in Round 3. Following him was Alwin Sundar who finished second with a difference of 0.427 seconds and closes the round 3 with 2 podium finishes, while Prabhu V finished third. Thrissur’s Anfal A who gave a tough fight for the top spot, had to settle at fourth due to some mistake.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R & CBR150R categories

The race 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R saw a repeat of show by yesterday’s podium finishers Sarthak Chavan, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin P. Crossing the chequered line in 14:46.889 seconds, the 14-year-old Sarthak from Pune wins double gold in round 3. He was followed by Chennai’s Kavin (16 years) who stopped the clock at 14:53.056 and continues to lead the NSF250R category of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. Joining them on podium was 19 year old Mohsin from Malappuram, today marked his 3rd podium finish of the 2021 season.

In 13 riders grid of race 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R class, Bokaro’s Prakash Kamat took lead early in the race. Maintaining his pace till the end with a cool head, Prakash comfortably took first position with total 13:10.827 time and best lap of 2:10.177. While Satara’s Ikshan Shanbagh fought closely with Prakash and finished second followed by Chennai’s Theopaul Leander on third. After today’s race, the trio has earned a double podium finish in round 3 of CBR150R Novice class.

Official Statement

Speaking on riders performance, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The great show put up by our next-gen riders over the weekend clearly shows the fast pace with which these riders are developing in the world of racing. Performing with extreme finesse and skill on track, Kevin Quintal and Prakash Kamat continues to lead NSF250R and CBR150R categories respectively. Meanwhile, we saw a good come back by our seasoned rider Rajiv Sethu who earned a podium for the team. Mathana and Senthil too fought hard and returned with valuable points for team. We will come back to better our position in the next round.