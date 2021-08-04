Watch The Mighty BMW M1000RR Take On The BMW M3 Competition On A Racetrack!

BMW M’s division is now responsible for enhancing the capabilities of BMW’s motorcycles as well. The Bavarian manufacturer has already introduced the M1000RR which is the M derivative of the splendid S1000RR. Powerful, agile and looking especially good in those M colors, the M 1000 RR is also incredibly fast. Therefore, the guys from BMW M wanted to make sure it goes up against something just as exciting in a new series showcasing brothers fighting on track. To pit against the mighty M1000RR, BMW included the M3 Competition in the mix.

Watch video

Although it is quite evident from the footage that the said race was scripted, it is still a visual and aural treat to see these stalwarts taking each other head-on.

BMW M1000RR

Unsurprisingly, it comes with power, more torque, less weight, more powerful brakes, a lot of carbon parts and yes, winglets, of course. The lending of the ‘M’ moniker has resulted in increased power. The inline-four motor is tweaked to churn out 212 horsepower @14,500 RPM—up from the “base” S that produces 205 horsepower at 13,000rpm—and 113Nm of peak torque @11,000 RPM.

The redline has also got up to 15,100 RPM. Another aspect that makes it a faster machine than the standard model is its 4kg lower kerb weight – 192kg. Both the 45-mm upside-down fork and the rear strut and swingarm are “optimized” with a slightly wider steering head angle and longer swingarm that increase the wheelbase by 0.7 inches and the ride height at the back by a fifth of an inch.

This model also becomes the first bike in the line-up to receive a set of M brakes that includes two 320-mm discs with four-piston callipers at the front and a 220-mm disc with a two-piston calliper at the back. The 17-inch wheels are now made of carbon and clad in 120/70 ZR 17 and 200/55 ZR 17 tires front and back, respectively.

BMW M3 Competition

The heart of the M3 beats with the same living rhythm as the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M. The shared 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 hammers out 473 hp and 550 NM of torque in the base M3 and 503 hp and 649 NM in the Competition model.

BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds for the base car and a top speed limited to 155 mph; it’s set at 180 mph with the available M Driver’s Package. The M3 Competition shaves off 0.3 seconds to catapult to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, with the same top-end results. Base M3 sedans have rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual, but this Competition has an 8-speed automatic.