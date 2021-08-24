Meet The i20 N Line – Hyundai India’s Hottest Hatch Yet!

We’ve been eagerly waiting for it and now it’s finally here! The Hyundai i20 N line- the hottest hatch to come out of Hyundai India’s stable. The i20 N Line is not to be confused with the full-blown i20 N which is sold abroad. The i20 N Line is much tamer and affordable when compared to the i20 N. Nonetheless, Hyundai India has put a lot of effort into the i20 N line to make it more fun and striking as compared to the standard i20. Let’s look at the changes:

Exterior

The i20 N Line gets significant cosmetic and mechanical changes over the standard i20. The exterior gets a chequered flag-inspired gloss-black grille with an N badge, a more aggressive dual-tone bumper with a splitter and red accents. Move on to the side and you will notice the new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red brake callipers. It also gets an N line badge on the fender and side skirts with red accents. The rear gets a spoiler and a sporty bumper with a diffuser that houses the twin-tip exhaust.

Interior

The interior layout remains the same when compared to the standard i20. Hyundai has added some bits such as red accents on the A/C vents and climate controls to spice things up. It also gets red ambient lighting, leather seats with a chequered flag design and N logo, sporty pedals, a new three-spoke steering wheel with N badging and a new N branded gear knob for both the automatic and iMT variants.

The rest of the features to be offered are similar to the standard i20 which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and a 7-speaker Bose sound system to name a few.

Performance and handling

The i20 N line will be powered with the familiar turbocharged 1.0 litre 3-cylinder GDI engine which produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It can achieve 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and the transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT Dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

It also gets a sportier exhaust note from the aforementioned twin-tip exhaust. Hyundai has retuned the suspension and steering for a sportier feel. It gets disc brakes on all four wheels as opposed to the standard i20 which gets disc brakes only for the front wheels. It gets electronic aids such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control.

Price and variants

The i20 N line will be available in two variants namely N6 and N8. It will get four monotone colour options and two dual-tone paint options including the new and exclusive Thunder Blue colour. The i20 N line can be booked for an amount of ₹25,000 at Hyundai signature dealerships. The i20 N line will be launched in the coming weeks and we expect it to be priced around ₹1 to ₹1.5 lakhs more than the standard i20 turbo.