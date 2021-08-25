Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 Will Drop On 1st September

While rumours were floating around that RE is going to launch the updated Classic 350 on 27th September, the company itself made the date official yesterday by dropping a teaser. But Royal Enfield has slightly tweaked the rumoured timeline and has announced that a new offering from their stable is going to show its face to the world on the first day of September. The Classic 350 has made fortunes for Royal Enfield in the past decade but it hasn’t received any major update in ages. So what can we expect from the updated RE Classic 350?

Aesthetic changes

While the Classic 350 will retain its retro charm, Royal Enfield will introduce some aesthetic tweaks here and there to mark the update. First up, we can expect RE to revamp the headlight assembly to lend it a more modern look while the rear end will also witness a circular tail lamp with chrome bezels surround, chrome-plated exhaust and broader rear fenders. Some spy shots have also revealed that RE could also offer alloy wheels as a standard fitment.

New engine and platform

Royal Enfield debuted the new J platform with the Meteor 350 and it is almost confirmed that the updated Classic 350 will also sit on the same platform, which will further enable it to harness the full potential of the new powertrain. It is almost confirmed that the new Classic 350 will be built around the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Updated instrument cluster

The RE Classic 350 is going to receive a lot of changes and new equipment in its new avatar, one of them being an updated instrument cluster. The current iteration of the Classic 350 makes do with an archaic instrument cluster. This time around, apart from the speedometer, it also gets a small digital screen that displays information like fuel level, trip meters, time display, Odometer as well as the mention of ECO in the display. Not to forget, it gets Tripper navigation too!

Variants

Previously surfaced spy shots have revealed that the Classic 350 is going to be offered with at least 4 paint schemes – green, dark matte grey, glossy grey, and desert storm – which will vary depending on the variant of the motorcycle. Moreover, it seems like RE is going to offer the updated Classic 350 in two variants: in a single-seat version as well as a dual split-type seat trim. Apart from that, customers will also get an option to either go with the dual disc model or the rear drum brake model.