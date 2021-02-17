Watch The Aprilia Tuono 660 Flaunt Its Italian Curves In This Official Video

One of the major highlights of the year 2021 for an Indian motorcycle enthusiast is going to be the arrival of the Aprilia 660 twins on our shores. Aprilia India has already confirmed that we will be getting the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 by the middle of this year. As we wait patiently for the Italian beauties to land our shores, the company has released the official reveal video of the much-talked-about Tuono 660 naked middleweight motorcycle.

Watch video

Although we already know almost everything there is to know about the motorcycle, the teaser video only makes it harder for us.

Sure, it is based on the RS 660, but there are bound to be subtle nuances differentiating the two models. Sadly, we will still have to wait a little longer for those, although to get an idea of the styling of the bikes, Aprilia has just thrown us this rather flash-looking promo video. It might have been a little better if it was being ridden hard at the race track or on the mountain roads, with its throaty twin-cylinder thrum reverberating in the canyons. But still, on-screen at least, this thing looks like it’s going to be a laugh a minute out on the open road.

Specs and features

As expected, it retains the same 660cc, parallel-twin motor that does the job on the RS 660. However, Aprilia claims the Tuono 660 produces 95 hp—down from the RS’s projected 100 hp—and has a 403-pound curb weight. The reduction in peak power output is something we were expecting to happen, given the case with the Tuono 1100. The power delivery is expected to be a little different in both the motorcycles, given the Tuono 660’s shorter final drive gearing—intended to improve acceleration—and different fork offset to adjust geometry for the application. The Kayaba suspension also has different settings than the RS 660.

Apart from the retuned engine and suspension setup, there are some other changes which differentiate the Tuono 660 from its faired cousin. First up, Aprilia has dropped the gorgeous fairing to form the Tuono 660. However, in typical Tuono fashion, a sculpted half-fairing is still a part of the whole package but it does expose the much talked about 660cc parallel-twin motor. Aprilia has also dropped the yoke-integrated clip-ons for a clamp-mounted high handlebar that pushes the rider more upright. The footpeg position is also a bit more relaxed than before while the windscreen has become shorter in proportions.

As expected, the Tuono 660 gets the same modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control.

It also gets an up/down quickshifter and cruise control. The motorcycle has five ride modes- Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. These modes can be accessed via the TFT dashboard. The suspension components include a 41mm Kayaba USD fork, adjustable for spring preload and rebound damping. At the rear, there is a monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. Braking duties are carried out by twin 320 discs at the front with four-piston Brembo radial callipers and a 220mm disc at the back with two pistons Brembo.

Tuono 660 will be available in three colour scheme variations: Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and the brand new, and certainly eye-catching Acid Gold as already seen on the RS 660.