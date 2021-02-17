Skoda Kushaq Spied Ahead Of Global Premiere

Skoda Kushaq is one of Skoda’s biggest launches lined up for India this year and one that will help the VW group to push its India 2.0 strategy. The Kushaq is basically what Skoda will refer to its CSUV Vision IN in India. The all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, built around the challenging demands of the Indian customer.

Boasting traditional Skoda attributes of design, quality, interior roominess, equipment, dynamics, efficiency, safety and comfort, the all-new Skoda Kushaq is made in India, made for the world. Here, it is seen navigating through the busy Indian roads.

With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the mid-size SUV offers a generous amount of interior space for passengers and luggage, while performance is assured via a choice of two powerful yet efficient TSI engines. The all-new Skoda Kushaq will celebrate its World Premiere in March 2021. Based on the highly versatile MQB-A0-IN vehicle architecture, the Kushaq boasts optimal external dimensions for navigating Indian cities. At the same time, with a long wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the Kushaq offers exceptional interior room for five occupants. With a large boot capacity, there is ample room for luggage too.

The all-new Kushaq closely follows the Skoda VISION IN concept, as seen at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020. It merges the crisp and sophisticated new design language of Skoda with exquisite details influenced by traditional Indian art and architecture. The overall silhouette is sleek despite the size and yet is rugged in appearance. Depending on the trim level, the Kushaq features LED headlights and daytime running lights. The tail and brake lights are also fitted with LEDs.

The all-new Kushaq will be powered by TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. Three gearbox options will be offered, depending on the model: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG. Keeping with the benefits of TSI technology, both engines will offer good performance yet and mileage.

The all-new Kushaq will be offered with MySkoda Connect, a powerful suite of connectivity features that enhances the driving experience as well as security along with vehicle usage diagnosis. Over and above that, the modern infotainment systems will come with a central touch screen. Also to ensure a pleasant interior temperature, each car features air conditioning or automatic Climatronic, depending on the trim level.