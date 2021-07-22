(Watch) Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition Walkaround Review – The Silent Killer!

The Tata Nexon EV is currently the best selling EV in India. It’s success can be attributed to its value for money pricing and the overall package of Nexon as a compact SUV. The Nexon EV has become even more attractive now thanks to the dark treatment. The Nexon EV dark edition also distinguishes itself from the internal combustion engine Nexon dark edition with the help of some accents. Let’s take a look at all the changes in the Nexon EV dark edition:

Dark edition treatment

The Nexon EV dark edition will get midnight black exterior colour and Satin Black humanity line and beltline. The charcoal black alloy wheels are shared with the I.C. powered Nexon dark edition.

The front fenders get a #dark edition emblem. The interior gets dark glossy piano black mid-pad and premium leatherette upholstery with tri arrow perforations on the seat and door trims highlighted by the EV blue stitches and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The front headrests get #dark edition logos stitched on them. You will also get TPMS and the XZ+ variant will now get a rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split seats and adjustable rear seat headrests. The Nexon EV dark edition also comes with a puncture repair kit. The Nexon EV dark edition will be available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants. Prices for the Nexon EV dark edition start at ₹15.99 lakhs.

Nexon EV: a quick recap

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a high energy density 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor with IP 67 rating. It produces 129ps and 245nm of torque. The battery comes with an 8years / 1,60,000 km warranty. It comes with an ARAI certified range of 312kms. The Nexon EV can be charged via a 15 ampere AC socket which would take around 10 hours to fully charge or a DC charger would take an hour to charge from 0 to 80%.

Some of the features offered by the Nexon EV are a powered sunroof with tilt function, touchscreen infotainment by Harman, 35 connected car features via iRA connected car technology, R16 Alloy wheels, auto headlamps, auto rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, 7” TFT digital instrument cluster and leatherette wrapped steering wheel.