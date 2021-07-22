(Watch) Tata Altroz Dark Edition Walkaround Review – Tata’s Desirable Hatchback Gets The Dark Treatment!

The Tata Altroz is one of the most gorgeous looking hatchbacks that you can buy today. We could only imagine how nicer the design would look in black colour since Tata never offered an option of it. Well, that is not a dream anymore since the Altroz now gets the dark treatment making it even more desirable. The Altroz Dark edition starts at ₹8.71 lakhs and it is solely available in the top-end XZ+ trim.

Dark edition treatment

The Altroz dark edition will feature a new black paint called the Cosmo Black. It gets premium dark chrome across the hood and dark tint finish on 16 inch alloy wheels. The interior gets Granite black theme with metallic gloss black mid pad and leatherette upholstery. The interior also features deep blue tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching.

The Altroz dark edition gets #Dark emblem on the front fenders and the headrests in case you forget that it is a special edition. Tata has also introduced a puncture kit with the Altroz Dark edition for additional safety. The Altroz dark edition only be had with the naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines which might be a bummer for the diesel Altroz customers.

Tata Altroz: a quick recap

The Tata Altroz was recently updated with the physical buttons below the infotainment system being removed. The Altroz remains mechanically unchanged with three powertrain options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3 cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a 5-star safety rating and has features like a 7-inch infotainment system with android auto and apple carplay, semi-digital instrument cluster, IRA connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, Harman premium sound system, cruise control and automatic headlamps. The Altroz goes up against the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.