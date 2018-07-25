WATCH: New 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Video Review

After the quick walkaround and first impressions of the new 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift, we’ve got a detailed video review of the B-segment hatchback for you. In the latest video review from Motoroids, we talk about all the changes the car has received along with the prices, specification, features and mileage of all the variants. Check out the video review of the new 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift below:

To give you a quick recap, the new Honda Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission. The new Jazz will now be available with advanced CVT technology in both V and VX grades in Petrol. The colour line-up of the new Jazz also gets refreshed and the new model features Premium Beige interiors with a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

List of updates at a glance:

Exterior Styling elements (New)

Signature Rear LED Wing Light

Chrome Door Handles

2 new exterior colours

Enriched Interiors (New)

17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with BlueTooth Audio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and rear camera display

One Push Start/ Stop Button with White and Red illumination

Honda Smart Key System (Touch sensor based) with Keyless Remote

Cruise Control

Front Centre Armrest

Central Lock Hand Switch

Driver Side Vanity Mirror

Improved NV performance

Available in CVT & Diesel variants

Enhanced Safety (New)

Rear Parking Sensors

Speed sensing Auto Door Lock

Prices of Ex Showroom Delhi for the complete line-up of New Jazz 2018:

Petrol

V MT : INR 7,35,000

VX MT : INR 779,000

VCVT : INR 855,000

VX CVT : INR 8,99,000

Diesel