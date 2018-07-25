WATCH: New 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Video Review
After the quick walkaround and first impressions of the new 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift, we’ve got a detailed video review of the B-segment hatchback for you. In the latest video review from Motoroids, we talk about all the changes the car has received along with the prices, specification, features and mileage of all the variants. Check out the video review of the new 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift below:
To give you a quick recap, the new Honda Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission. The new Jazz will now be available with advanced CVT technology in both V and VX grades in Petrol. The colour line-up of the new Jazz also gets refreshed and the new model features Premium Beige interiors with a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.
List of updates at a glance:
Exterior Styling elements (New)
- Signature Rear LED Wing Light
- Chrome Door Handles
- 2 new exterior colours
Enriched Interiors (New)
- 17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with BlueTooth Audio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and rear camera display
- One Push Start/ Stop Button with White and Red illumination
- Honda Smart Key System (Touch sensor based) with Keyless Remote
- Cruise Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Central Lock Hand Switch
- Driver Side Vanity Mirror
- Improved NV performance
- Available in CVT & Diesel variants
- Enhanced Safety (New)
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Speed sensing Auto Door Lock
Prices of Ex Showroom Delhi for the complete line-up of New Jazz 2018:
Petrol
- V MT : INR 7,35,000
- VX MT : INR 779,000
- VCVT : INR 855,000
- VX CVT : INR 8,99,000
Diesel
- S MT : INR 805,000
- V MT : INR 885,000
- VX MT : INR 929,000