Vespa Notte 125 Launched In India; Priced At INR 70,285

Piaggio has introduced an all-black variant of the Vespa LX 125 scooter in India, the Vespa Notte 125. Unlike the standard scooter, which uses bright colours and loads of chrome, the Notte 125 gets a matt-black finish with no existence of any chrome bits. The complete bodywork, engine, rear view mirror housing, and wheels are painted matt-black. ‘Notte’, in case you’re wondering, means ‘night’ in Italian.

Apart from the paint treatment, the Vespa Notte 125 carries all the regular bits from the standard model. So the scooter continues to feature a semi-digital instrument console, and five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged from the standard variant either, and the Vespa Notte 125 continues to use the same 125cc, air-cooled motor that is tuned to deliver 10.06 PS of power @ 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Disc brake remains absent, even in the options list and stopping power is provided by drum brakes on both the wheels.

However, the all-black treatment to the scooter has resulted in more affordable prices as the Vespa Notte retails for INR 70,285 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is a good INR 4,000 cheaper than the standard variant of the scooter. It is still fairly expensive though, and is about INR 1,700 more than the recently launched Suzuki Burgman Street.

Source: Bikewale