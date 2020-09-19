MG Hector Now Available in Dual-Tone Colours

It has been almost a year since the MG Hector stepped foot in our markets and it has enjoyed a pretty successful run so far. So much so that MG ended up launching the Hector Plus with captain seats in the middle and a third row as well. The festive season is almost here and manufacturers are trying hard to lure in as many customers as they can. MG too, recently launched the anniversary edition of the Hector and now, it has launched new Hector Dual Delight variant which is available in 2 colours.

More details

Dual-tone shades are pretty popular these days, and MG is looking forward to cash in this opportunity. At the moment, MG is offering only two dual-tone colour options, namely – Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black.

It will be offered in the top-spec Sharp variant and bookings have begun on its official website. MG doesn’t offer the petrol manual option in the top-spec Sharp trim. Therefore, it won’t be offered with the dual-tone option. The Hector’s dual-tone option could be perfect for those who like their MG SUV to stand out from the crowd.

It must also be mentioned that the Hector’s closest rivals such as the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos come with dual-tone colour options. Apart from the cosmetic upgrade, no other changes have been implemented. So, features such as the panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ABS and EBD, 6 airbags, traction control system can be found in the new dual-tone Hector SUV.

Specifications

Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 173bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a standard six-speed manual gearbox. The new MG Hector Dual Delight is available at a starting price of INR 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and demands a premium of INR 20,000 over the single-tone colour options.

Talking about the Anniversary edition which was introduced earlier, it is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a price tag of Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom (Delhi). The new MG Hector Anniversary Edition is based on the SUV’s ‘Super’ trim. Along with the standard list of equipment, the Anniversary Edition also features a few new ones as well. It carries forward all the features and equipment from the standard variant in the model’s lineup. Some of the new features available on the ‘Anniversary Edition’ include a 10.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment display, wireless charging, air purifier and a Medklinn kit to sterilise the interiors of the SUV. The Medklinn kit will certainly prove to be very useful, given the ongoing pandemic where customers have become all the more health-conscious.

The four new features added on to the Anniversary Edition are free of charge for customers, as the standard ‘Super’ variant of the Hector is priced the same as well. The ‘Super’ trim on the MG Hector is the lower mid-spec variant. The SUV is also offered in three other variants: Style, Smart and Sharp. Apart from the features mentioned above, the MG Hector remains Anniversary edition remains identical to the standard Hector and there aren’t any changes on the outside to help it differentiate. The company is now working on introducing its fourth model, in the form of the Gloster SUV.