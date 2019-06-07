Watch Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Commandeer An F1 Car

Ask any automotive enthusiast and you will know how they have always dreamt about being behind the wheel of an F1 car. A regular at the Buddh International Circuit and the owner of a number of sporty and luxurious vehicles, Sachin Tendulkar too, is one proper petrolhead who would have held this dream for a long time now. He recently fulfilled this dream at Autodrom in Prague, where he commandeered an F1 car. These cars, which are considered to be the most technologically advanced ones, not only in the world of motorsport but also in the world of aerodynamics and engineering, can offer a thrill of a lifetime. Here is a video uploaded by him on his Twitter account where we can see him accomplish this feat.

Being a passionate car enthusiast, I always had my eyes on driving a formula car. My dream of doing so came true when I got to drive one in Prague because of @apollotyres. The drive was fun and once I had the hang of it, I could drive faster 🏎🏁#SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4GKxk3r6uq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 4, 2019



Unlike our regular road-going cars, F1 cars are designed for pure speed. Drivers can experience a force of almost 2 G while accelerating. However, that is just the beginning. Since they are supposed to be racing on a circuit with a number of twists and turns, the cars use complex aerodynamics to go around corners rather fast, with drivers experiencing a G force of anywhere between 4 G to 6 G. Moreover, these cars have monstrous brakes, which brings the car to more manageable speeds in the least amount of distance while subjecting the driver to about 5 G of force. No wonder, they say that no other road going car can prepare you for the monstrosity this car offers.