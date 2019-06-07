LIST: Top-Selling Cars Of May 2019

A lot of market-driven and various other economic factors have led to a sudden collapse in the demand for 4-wheelers. Sales figures are the direct links to success when it comes to the performance of a car manufacturer. However, 2019 is going rather slow, as most of the car makers are struggling with a steep drop in sales numbers. Here is a list of the top-selling cars in the month of May:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of India’s oldest hatchbacks, the Swift, has been known as a practical and inexpensive to maintain car which also happens to be fun to drive. In its third generation of production right now, prices for the Swift start from INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 17,039

Sales in April 2019: 15,776

Growth: (8%)

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The most popular car in the Indian market, in terms of sales, the Alto just received a facelift a few weeks back. This facelift could be the reason for the growth in sales of this entry-level hatchback. Prices for the Alto start from INR 2.94 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 16,394

Sales in April 2019: 22,766

Growth: (-28%)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Another popular offering from India’s largest car manufacturer, the Dzire is a compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback. The compact size of the car combined with the additional space and boot appeals to many people. Prices for this compact sedan start from INR 5.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 16,196

Sales in April 2019: 18,544

Growth: (-13%)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is Maruti’s answer to the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo, in the premium hatchback segment. This car can be brought exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa channel, which has been made to offer a more premium experience. Prices for the Baleno start from INR 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 15,176

Sales in April 2019: 17,355

Growth: (-13%)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Despite the launch of the Hyundai Santro, the new generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR does not seem to be affected by its newly launched rival and continues to be one of the best-sellers in its segment. Prices for the WagonR start from INR 4.20 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 14,561

Sales in April 2019: 11,306

Growth: (29%)

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

With the Omni being taken off the showroom now, the Eeco happens to be the only van in Maruti’s portfolio. This could probably explain the massive increase in sales. The Eeco is sold in many variants, with multiple interior layouts to cater to various different applications. Prices of the Eeco start from INR 3.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 11,739

Sales in April 2019: 10,254

Growth: (14%)

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai makes it to this top ten list, not with their entry-level hatchbacks like the Santro or the Grand i10 but with their famous SUV, Creta. Despite competing with much more inexpensive cars in the market, Creta manages to be the best-selling car in its segment. Prices of the Creta start from INR 10 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 9,054

Sales in April 2019: 10,487

Growth: (-14%)

Hyundai i20

Another appearance from Hyundai in this list, the i20 comes second to the Baleno, which is placed a bit higher in this list. The i20 has been on sale in our country for quite some time and has received a lot of updates since. Prices for this hatchback start from INR 5.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 8,958

Sales in April 2019: 10,411

Growth: (-14%)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga is the only new entrant in the top 10 list of best-selling cars of May 2019, replacing the Hyundai Grand i10 from the previous top-10 list. Prices for the new Ertiga start from INR 7.44 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 8,864

Sales in April 2019: 8,087

Growth: (10%)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti’s offering to the sub-4-metre SUV segment is the Vitara Brezza, which has fallen down many spots when compared to the previous month sales. The launch of the Venue is one of the reasons why Brezza’s market share has drastically reduced. Prices of the Vitara Brezza start from INR 7.68 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)