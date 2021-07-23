(Watch) Mahindra Bolero Neo MLD Explained: As Rugged As The OG Bolero?

The recently launched Mahindra Bolero Neo is in a league of its own when compared to other compact SUVs. It may lack the refinement or sophistication of these SUVs but it is way more capable when it comes to rough road ability. With the target customer in mind i.e. the rural population, Mahindra has tuned the Bolero Neo to tackle rough roads with ease. It may not have 4WD but the Bolero Neo has a trick up its sleeve called the MLD to get it out of tricky situations. Let’s see how the MLD works.

MLD- How does it work?

The MLD or mechanical locking rear differential helps the SUV to get out of tricky situations by directing the torque to the wheels which require it more. Suppose you are traversing through a terrain that has a lot of undulations. In such a case, one wheel might get suspended due to undulation. The SUV will lose traction due to one wheel not being on the ground and struggle to move ahead. There will be a difference between the wheels when the power is put down which will only generate wheelspins. The MLD turns the rear axle into a solid one if it detects more than 100rpm difference between the two wheels. This ensures that there is an equal amount of power applied to both wheels. This will ensure that the power sent to the wheels is not wasted. With the help of the MLD, the Bolero Neo can tackle these undulations easily. The MLD is available only in the top end N10(O) variant as an extra. The N10(O) will go on sale at a later date.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: a quick recap

The Bolero Neo shares its chassis with the 3rd-gen Scorpio and the Thar. The Bolero Neo boasts of a six-slat chrome grille up front, flanked by sleeker headlamps featuring wrap-around DRLs. The interiors of the Neo are also heavily updated. It gets premium Italian interiors and beige fabric seats with armrests for the front and second row.

It is also equipped with a 7-inch infotainment system along with connected car tech with BlueSense App. The car also gets a tilt-adjustable steering wheel which is also equipped with steering mounted controls and cruise control. The Bolero Neo is powered by a three-cylinder 1.5L diesel engine that makes 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.