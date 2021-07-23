MG One SUV Teased, World Premiere On July 30

We reported earlier this week that MG is working on a new 5-seater SUV for the Chinese market after we got a glimpse at the leaked images. MG has now officially revealed the 5-seater SUV partially and has given us a release date of July 30 for the world premiere. This new 5 seater SUV will be named ‘MG One’. There is currently no official statement from the company regarding this SUV that whether it will enter India or not. MG India already has the Astor in the pipeline which is basically the petrol-powered version of the ZS EV that is already on sale in India.

More Details

The new MG One SUV will be based on the SIGMA architecture which is MG’s new all-in-one modular design platform. The SUV is going to be loaded with tech in the form of chip technology, a digital ecosystem, advanced electric architecture and new-age software. MG was one of the first manufacturers to bring connected car tech to India and we can expect that the new MG One will bring a host of improvements where technology is concerned.

Design

The official images MG revealed give some details on the design of the SUV and boy it does look even more handsome than the leaked images we saw earlier. The overall styling is sporty and aggressive starting with the blacked-out grille that looks like an angry Aston Martin DBX but with a signature MG touch of the sharp wave design. The SUV also gets a sharp swept-back headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and LED Projector Lamps. The aggressive design continues to the side as well with a “leopard jump” shoulder line, blacked-out roof and A, B and C-pillars and a sloping coupe-like floating roof. The SUV has large wheel arches housing large sporty looking alloys and is wrapped with rubber cladding. The tail section has a sporty integrated spoiler and smart-looking LED tail lamps and a high mounted stop lamp. It also sports underbody cladding with integrated twin exhausts. The MG One measures 4,579 mm in length, 1609 mm in height and 1,866 mm in width. Its wheelbase stands at 2,670 mm.

Powertrain

MG One is likely to be equipped with a 4-cylinder 1.5L turbo petrol motor which is expected to dish out 178 bhp of max power. Peak torque output is expected to be in the range of 250-260 Nm. Transmission options should mostly include a 6-speed MT and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. While there is no confirmation as of now, a plug-in hybrid variant could also be introduced by MG in the future.