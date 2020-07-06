VW Polo 1.0 TSI With A Custom Exhaust Sounds Great

The hot-hatch segment in India might not have been all that hot in the past few years but small-capacity turbocharged petrol engines are keeping the flame alive. While all the other hatchbacks might be distinguished in other departments but when it comes to overall driving dynamics, the Volkswagen Polo still is one of the best out there. Volkswagen recently introduced a new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI motor to the Polo which claims to keep the excitement alive with more performance and less fuel consumption.

Watch video

Featured here is probably the first Polo 1.0 TSI with a custom exhaust. Not just a slip-on, it definitely sounds sport and on full chat, will most definitely wake your neighbours up!

https://www.facebook.com/StayTuned1ndia/videos/200761547929622/

The featured Volkswagen Polo 1.0-litre TSI gets a custom stainless steel exhaust system with a Remus valvetronic endcan. While the stock exhaust note of the Polo isn’t something to write home about but with this aftermarket unit, the exhaust note sounds quite something. The twin-port exhaust lets out cold smoke once given the beans and what follows is aural nirvana. The exhaust is pretty loud as compared to the stock unit but we would have still preferred a deep and bassy exhaust note.

Other mods

If the rev bombs aren’t enough to please your ears, the pops and crackles which follow suit certainly will. The video is shot in a parking lot and we are sure that it will definitely manage to grab quite a few eyeballs once it rolls on the streets. The Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI is a sporty proposition even in its stock trim, if you compare it with the rest of the cars belonging to the same segment and this aftermarket exhaust unit takes the level higher up. The list of mods on this particular Polo also includes 17” 8J AD Rims wrapped in 225/45/17 rubber and GTI front grille.

Other specifications

According to VW, compared to the 1.2-litre TSI motor, the 1.0-litre TSI engine is not only lighter in weight but is also more powerful and efficient in nature. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit from VW Polo generates a healthy 105 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. Recently, Volkswagen also introduced a ‘Limited Edition’ variant of the Polo with the same 1.0-litre TSI engine with minimalistic upgrades.

Also read: Brand New Volkswagen Polo Gets Crash Tested By Driver, Seconds After Delivery [Video]

The regular Polo is offered in three variants: Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline Plus. Out of these three variants, the first two are powered by a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine. This engine produces 75 PS of maximum power and 95 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The Highline Plus variant, on the other hand, is offered with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The ARAI fuel efficiency of the 1.0-litre TSI engine is rated at 18.24 kmpl. The Volkswagen Polo has all the necessary ingredients of being a hot-hatch without burning a hole in your pocket.

Video Courtesy: Stay tuned India on facebook