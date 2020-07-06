Hyundai India Registers 1.5 Million Visits On ‘Click To Buy’ Platform

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced an overwhelming response for their online car buying platform ‘Click To Buy’, which has recorded over 1.5 Million visitors and over 20,000 Enquiries since its launch in March 2020.

With restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, potential customers have preferred to stay at home and avail the various services of Hyundai dealerships rather than visiting the showroom themselves. Hyundai offers a range of services through the online ‘Click To Buy’ platform.

Commenting on the success of ‘Click To Buy’, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is redefining the online automotive retail space with its revolutionary digital sales initiative ‘Click To Buy’. The platform has seen outstanding traction, recording over 20,000 Registrations and over 1900 Bookings is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai. With digital buying becoming a ‘New Normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai will continue to provide smart mobility solutions such as Click To Buy ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers.”

The ‘Click to Buy’ platform covers over 600 dealerships across the country. The end-to-end online car purchase platform offers a seamless, convenient and safe retail experience for customers interested in purchasing Hyundai Cars. All Hyundai models are available on the ‘Click to Buy’ website that acts as an additional sales channel for Hyundai Dealerships. The platform is connected in real-time with all the Dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new-age digital customers.

Hyundai India further adds that the customer response on Click To Buy, highlights strong acceptance and showcases the comfort of purchasing cars online. The South Korean auto giant claims that the Click To Buy platform has revolutionized the online retail experience and provided unparalleled Future Retail Experience to Indian customers.

Services Offered On Click To Buy

After the initial launch in March, Hyundai India had made significant updates to the Click to buy platform last month since the management of the company wanted to improve the website to address more concerns of the customers. The one-stop solution for customers’ car ownership requirement now facilitates user experience enhancement and additional customer delight features such as full-spectrum car buying journey, transparency with on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options from leading banks, fastest loan approvals for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customers with additional benefits, special online promotions, estimated time of delivery for car purchase, online test drive booking of sanitised cars and home delivery of fully sanitized cars.

With Click To Buy, Hyundai is offering a complete end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from the convenience & safety of their homes. Hyundai has also partnered with leading Banks HDFC and ICICI, in India to facilitate the application of loans online without the need to visit a Bank/ Branch for approval, all on the Click To Buy platform.