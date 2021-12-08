VW Group Announces ‘Best Apprentice Award 2021’

Every year, the Volkswagen Group presents the Best Apprentice Award to the 50 most talented apprentices to recognize their talent. Continuing the tradition, the Volkswagen Group presented the ‘Best Apprentice Award’ to 50 trainees from 19 countries, globally. Amaan Shaikh, a 19-year-old Mechatronics Technician from Pune, bagged the top honor for this year.

Official statements

Sarma Chillara, Group Head of HR and Administration ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “It gives me great pride to witness our apprentice Amaan Shaikh win Volkswagen Group’s coveted Best Apprentice Award 2021. I congratulate Amaan and his batchmates from the graduating batch for their excellent performance and for upskilling their technical capabilities especially on future-oriented technologies in this Dual Vocational training program of the Volkswagen Academy.” Receiving the Best Apprentice Award 2021, Amaan Shaikh said, “I am delighted on being recognized as the Best Apprentice from India for 2021. I would like to thank ŠAVWIPL for giving me this transformational opportunity through the Mechatronics program. I am confident that these learnings and skills will play an important role in my career progression and I am also hoping that I can make a meaningful contribution to the future of mobility.”

Also read: Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Launched In India!

Volkswagen: a quick recap

Volkswagen recently launched the facelifted Tiguan at ₹31.99 lakh. Talking about the facelift version of the Tiguan, its silhouette and stance is largely similar to the outgoing model but the front end will now feature an updated headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs. The car gets a very similar-looking side profile to the vehicle that was available in the Indian market. It also gets differently-designed alloy wheels. Apart from that, the Tiguan also gets updated L-shaped LED tail lamps.

Over the pre-facelift model, the facelift gets a new instrument cluster, a redesigned steering, 30-colour ambient lighting, and new touch-based AC controls. Notable features include traction control, ESP, ventilated seats, wireless charging, hill hold, hill start assist, a panoramic sunroof, etc. Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-liter TSI engine that powers the Tiguan AllSpace. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.