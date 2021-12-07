Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Launched In India!

Volkswagen India has finally launched the Tiguan facelift at an introductory price of INR 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). If you think that the pricing is a bit steep, we would suggest you to book one for yourself as soon as possible because the pricing is introductory and it is expected to shoot up even further. VW India has also announced that the deliveries of the Tiguan will also commence from mid-January 2022. The Tiguan Facelift is only available in a single fully-loaded Elegence trim.

Exterior

The Tiguan facelift is a typical Volkswagen when it comes to the overall styling. It seems to work in its favor because, despite the fact that the Polo and the Vento haven’t been updated cosmetically for a long time, they still find many takers.

Talking about the facelift version of the Tiguan, its silhouette and stance are largely similar to the outgoing model but the front end will now feature an updated headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs. The car gets a very similar-looking side profile to the vehicle that was available in the Indian market. It also gets differently-designed alloy wheels. Apart from that, the Tiguan also gets updated L-shaped LED tail lamps.

Interior

The all-black interior scheme is generally a people-pleaser so there won’t be many complaints straightaway. The dash looks nice and everything looks to be finished with a premium touch and you can easily gauge the quality of materials used with a single glance. Over the pre-facelift model, the facelift gets a new instrument cluster, a redesigned steering, 30-colour ambient lighting, and new touch-based AC controls. Notable features include traction control, ESP, ventilated seats, wireless charging, hill hold, hill start assist, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

Performance

Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-liter TSI engine that powers the Tiguan AllSpace. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

It also gets the company’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well. The facelifted Tiguan will be a petrol-only offering. Now that it is finally launched, it will go head-to-head against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tuscon and the Citroen C5 Aircross.