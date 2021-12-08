eBikeGo Acquires Manufacturing Rights For ‘Muvi’

India is rapidly moving towards an electric future. We have seen many car makers/bikemakers offering EV’s to the masses. ebikeGo is one of the leading online platforms that provide e-bikes for rent. Recently ebikeGo acquired the license rights to manufacture ‘Muvi’ electric scooters, owned by a Spanish company named Torrot. Ebike will manufacturer bikes in India to capture 5% of the world electric vehicle market. Torrot has invested largely in R&D since 2015, keeping the necessity to cater to a global market, and has developed and sold 30,000 units in Europe.

Muvi: What is it?

The Muvi electric scooter is a lightweight, battery-powered scooter. It weighs only 83 kg and is capable of producing 4.1 CV (3 kW) of power from its electric motor which is equivalent to the power output from a regular 125 cc scooter. It can hit a top speed of 60 km/h and can cover a total full-charge range of 100 km in Eco mode. The Muvi is IoT and AI-enabled electric vehicle that can be monitored via a smartphone. Muvi also gets a portable battery so that customers can swap the fully charged battery with their drained one at the nearest dedicated charging station. This puts the Muvi right in the line of the recently-launched Bounce Infinity E1, which offers the same battery swapping possibilities, top speed, and range.

Official statement

Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo. Said,” We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing ‘Muvi’, one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India. Talking about facts, approx. 25 million two-wheelers are sold every year in India alone. Out of which, electric two-wheelers only constitute a small fragment (0.3 %). This fraction has been constantly observed throughout the last 6 years which heavily indicates the lack of market acceptance. Presently, the major issue is that the customer-centric approach is lacking. We are certain thatEmissionsonal vehicles, which are the sole cause of Carbon Emissions, can be easily and effectively replaced by Muvi. This will greatly help us to broaden our horizons and to further become the front-runner of electric mobility adoption in the country. Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence.”

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.