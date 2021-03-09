Volvo Unveils Its First-Ever Dedicated EV, The XC40 Recharge In India

Swedish giant Volvo has officially unveiled its first-ever dedicated EV, the XC40 Recharge in India. Volvo had globally launched the XC40 Recharge back in 2019 and after 2 years, it paves its way into India. From the nomenclature, it is evident that the XC40 recharge is based on the popular XC40. The bookings for the XC40 will commence in June 2021 and the deliveries for the same will commence in October 2021. It is not officially launched yet, but we expect the prices to hover around INR 60-65 lakhs mark as it will be a CBU.

More details –

As the XC40 Recharge is based on the standard XC40, the EV’s exterior is similar to the standard XC40. The XC40 Recharge is ultimately based on the same Compact Modular Architecture platform. However, under the hood, it gets a new 78kWh battery pack. Technically, the battery pack is actually placed under the front seats, which allows users to get additional cargo space in the front trunk.

Speaking about power and performance, the battery pack powers two electric motors, that together, produce 402bhp of power and 660Nm of peak torque. With this, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can reach from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds with a limited top speed of 180kmph.

Speaking about the range, the company claims that the Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a WLTP range of 418 km, and can be charged by a 150kW DC fast charger from 0 to 80% in just 40 minutes. Moreover, there is also an option of another 11kW AC fast charger, which can charge from 0 to 100%in eight to ten hours. On the feature front, the EV gets a new nine-inch Android-based infotainment system with some handy services like Google Maps and Google Assistant. Other features on the EV includes a digital driver’s display unit, dual-zone automatic climate control, four USB-C ports, Harman Kardon stereo system and a panoramic sunroof. To further encourage EVs and hybrids, every Recharge and plug-in hybrid from Volvo will come with free electricity for a year, provided through a refund for the average electricity cost during that period.

Volvo is aiming at garnering a significant amount of its total sales via hybrids and EVs by 2025 and has committed to going fully-electric by 2030. Volvo, in line with this long term aim, has globally unveiled its second-ever fully electric car, the C40 Recharge this week and not only that, but Volvo also aims to shift all of its sales online which is further what we are going to witness as a mainstay going forward in the future. Truly ambitious.