Triumph Unveils Murdered-Out Black Editions Of The Rocket 3

The British bikemaker Triumph makes some of the most exciting motorcycles in the world. Take the Street Triple RS for instance, or the Tiger 900, both of which are arguably the best motorcycles in their segment. But Triumph’s crown jewel has to be the Rocket 3 lineup which is particularly famous for housing the biggest engine in a motorcycle. The Rocket 3 lineup consists of 2 models, namely the R and the GT. And now, Triumph Motocycles has unveiled the Black editions of both the motorcycles.

The British bike maker will be producing the Limited Edition models to only 1000 units of each worldwide.

To begin with, both the models get a murdered-out look and are draped in all-black shade. The Rocket 3, even in its standard shades, looks monstrous but the Black Editions make the motorcycle look stealthy and monstrous at the same time. Trust us when we say this, you wouldn’t want to see a Triumph Rocket 3 Black Edition in your rearview mirror especially when you are passing through a dark alley with no streetlights. The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black gets a distinctive three-shade finish.

The motorcycle also features a carbon-fibre mudguard and a blacked-out finish to the engine including the exhaust headers, heat shields, and intake cover. Both models get new black painted headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls, seat finishers, and rear body finishers. The blacked out badging and rear-wheel finishers enhance the stealthy look of the motorcycle.

The black anodised components on the motorcycle include rear frame forging, brake and clutch levers, yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, RSU rocker, swingarm guard, side stand, rider footrest, brake and gear pedals, yokes, risers, heel guards and pillion footrests, hangers, and bar-end mirrors. And each bike will come with its own unique VIN number and a certificate of authenticity.

The motorcycles continue to derive power from a 2.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine. As a matter of fact, this is also the world’s biggest production motorcycle motor, which produces a massive 165 bhp of maximum power and 221 Nm of peak torque. These figures can easily bypass any average car on Indian roads. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In addition to this, some of the key electronics features on the Rocket 3 include a Bluetooth-enabled full-colour TFT dash with GoPro controls, hill-hold control, four ride modes, cornering ABS, and traction control system.