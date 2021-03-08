Volvo To Ditch IC Engines From 2030 And Shift All Sales Online

The Swedish giant Volvo will bid adieu to the internal combustion engine by 2030 which is 9 years from now. Volvo has set itself an ambitious goal of committing to a greener future in just 9 years and not only that, but Volvo also aims to shift all of its sales online which is further what we are going to witness as a mainstay going forward in the future.

More details

Volvo is known to revolutionise the global automotive landscape be it in terms of safety or as in this case, shifting entirely to electric. Volvo has also aimed at achieving 50% of its total sales by pure electric vehicles and the remaining 50% by hybrids.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo, in line with this long term aim, also unveiled its second-ever fully electric car, the C40 Recharge this week. In a nutshell, it looks good on the outside, plush on the inside and gets a twin-motor setup, with one electric motor on each axle, powered by a 78 kWh battery pack. The peak output is rated at 408 HP and 660 Nm, and the driving range is rated at 418 km. The battery will support 150 kW DC fast charging, which will allow it to charge up to 80 per cent in around 40 minutes.

The first-ever fully electric car from Volvo is the XC40 Recharge that was launched in 2019 which houses a 78kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors, that together, produce 402bhp of power and 660Nm of peak torque. With this, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can reach from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds with a limited top speed of 180kmph. The XC40 might be launched in India sometime in 2021 in addition to the S60 executive sedan which was launched by Volvo early in 2021.

Official statements

“To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future – electric and online,” says Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars. “We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.”

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” says Henrik Green, chief technology officer. “We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”