TVS Motor Company Announces Free Covid Vaccine Shots For Its Employees

TVS Motor Company has announced that they had extended free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members. This vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing Government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country. The drive will cover the following organizations currently operational under the TVS Group: TVS Motor Company Limited, Sundaram Clayton Limited, TVS Credit Services Limited, Sundaram Auto Components Limited and Emerald Haven Realty Limited.

More details

In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions.

It isn’t the first time that the company has pulled off something like this. The lockdown period and the months which followed after witnessed the company rolling out several campaigns, promoting the idea of social distancing and personal hygiene.

Official statement

“At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families,” said R AnandaKrishnan, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, commenting on this development.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-channel ABS

The company recently launched the updated RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS variant at 1,28,020 (ex-showroom Delhi). Tell us, would you have imagined an Indian manufacturer to offer ride modes and adjustable front suspension from Showa on a 200cc naked streetfighter motorcycle? TVS has always managed to fuse its racing pedigree with cutting-edge modern technology and they did it again with the Apache RTR 200 4V.

The company bestowed the naked streetfighter with 3 ride modes, adjustable front suspension and levers. And now the company has made the range even more accessible than before with the launch of the single-channel ABS version of the Apache RTR 200. It now gets all the bells and whistles from the dual-channel ABS but costs Rs 5,050 less, making it more accessible to enthusiasts. The single-channel RTR 200 4V is available in three shades: Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue.