Home News Volkswagen Virtus Vs Rivals: Specs And Features Compared! Volkswagen Virtus Vs Rivals: Specs And Features Compared! March 11, 2022 | Team Motoroids Added in: News The C segment sedans are making a comeback! Skoda and Volkswagen have developed their new sedans in such a way that people won’t think twice before going for it. However, this segment is already occupied by some other popular sedans like Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and now the Skoda Slavia itself. Now, in this comparison, we are going to compare these sedans with the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus. Price Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol MT ₹10.69L- ₹13.99L ₹9.32L- ₹12.97L ₹11.33L-₹13.78L ₹8.87L- ₹10.77L Petrol AT ₹13.59L-₹15.39L ₹12.32L- ₹14.27L ₹12.73L- ₹15.08L ₹10.71L- ₹11.86L The prices of the Virtus have not been revealed yet since the launch is in May 2022. However, we expect it to be similar to the Slavia which means that it will be on par with its sibling. Dimension Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Length 4561mm 4541mm 4440mm 4549mm 4490mm Width 1752mm 1752mm 1729mm 1748mm 1730mm Height 1507mm 1487mm 1475mm 1489mm 1485mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2651mm 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm Boot space 521litres 521Litres 480Litres 506Litres 510Litres Ground Clearance 180mm 179mm 165mm 165mm 170mm The Virtus is the longest and tallest in its class. It also shares its class-leading boot space, width, and wheelbase with the Skoda Slavia. Its ground clearance of 180mm is just 1 mm more than the Skoda. However, all the cars are pretty neck-a-neck and there’s not much difference in terms of overall dimensions. Powertrain Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Engine 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbocharged/ 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged 1.0L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbocharged/ 1.5L 4-Cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.5L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.5L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated Transmission (6-speed torque converter AT/6-speed MT)(7-speed DSG ) (6-speed torque converter AT/6-speed MT)/(6-speed MT/7-speed DSG ) (7-speed DCT AT/ 6-speed MT,CVT) (7-Speed CVT/6-speed MT) (4-speed Torque Converter AT/5-speed MT) Power (113bhp)/(147bhp) 116bhp(AT)/ 113bhp (MT) 118bhp (AT)/113bhp (MT) 119 BHP 103bhp Torque (178Nm)/(250Nm) 178Nm 171Nm (AT)/144Nm (MT) 145Nm 138Nm

All of the C-segment sedans except the Slavia and Virtus come with a naturally aspirated engine as standard. The Slavia and Virtus with a turbo-petrol engine as standard. In terms of power, the Verna turbo-petrol and honda City are pretty closely matched on top. The Slavia and Virtus produce the highest torque in the segment. However, both also come with a more powerful 1.5 TSI engine that produces 150hp and 250nm of torque.



Features

The Volkswagen Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also comes with 8 speakers as standard. In terms of features, it gets automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, an 8-inch virtual cockpit display, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

In terms of features, the center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Kushaq. The Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

The Hyundai Verna is equipped with the Blue Link Telematics System. It comes with 45 features, including remote engine and air-con operation (automatic only), voice commands for in-car functions, and more. It also lets the owner access in-car functions with the help of their smartwatches. Hyundai has made it clear that all the further launches will feature Blue Link Telematics. Other features include auto-dimming electro-chromatic mirrors, automatic headlamps, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, single touch electric sunroof, and many more. If you opt for the turbo variant, you will also get a set of paddle shifters!

The 5th Generation City is a connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with a next-generation Honda Connect with telematics control unit as a standard offering across all grades with a 5-year free subscription and over 32 connected features. The City comes with a host of features like full LED headlamps, Z-shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, lane watch camera, vehicle stability assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), etc. Additional features include LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloys, 8.0-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, and a dual-tone interior. The list also includes cruise control, remote engine start, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and engine start/stop button. Safety features include vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, deflation warning system, 4 airbags, and a rear-view camera.

The car features headlights with LED projectors and LED Daytime Running Light which adds aggression to the front face. In terms of features, it gets a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, electrically folding mirrors. The instrument panel gets a color TFT display that displays a whole lot of information including a G-force meter, real-time power and torque meter, average fuel efficiency, etc.