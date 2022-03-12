Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets Updated With New Alloy Wheels!

Bajaj has updated the Dominar 250 to keep it relevant in its segment. The Dominar 250 has been given black color alloy wheels as a part of an update. Previously, the Dominar 250 used to come with silver alloy wheels. Bajaj Dominar 250 was launched for consumers who are in search of the tourer motorcycle but couldn’t afford the higher and more powerful sibling the Dominar 400.

A quick recap

Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which is borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke. This helps the Dominar 250 produce 26.6bhp of power and 23.5Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle comes with a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and 37mm upside-down forks and pre-load adjustable mono-shock suspensions. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. The total weight of the Dominar 250 is 180 kg along with a 13-liter fuel tank, which is slightly heavier than its rivals.

In terms of features, the Dominar 250 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that gives all essential information, such as odometer, speedometer, and tachometer. The motorcycle also comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, twin-barrel exhaust, and dual-channel ABS as mentioned earlier. The bike can register a 0 to 100 km/h run in 10.5 seconds, with a top speed of 132 km/h.

Bajaj India: Recent launches

Bajaj has paid special focus on the aerodynamics aspect of the new Pulsars and that can be clearly seen in the flowing design philosophy. The semi-faired Pulsar F250 looks a lot cleaner than the oh-so-busy RS2200 while the N250 comes out as a compact roadster. Both the motorcycles get LED projector headlamps while the F250 also boasts of flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The Pulsar 250 twins can be had in two color options: Techno Grey & Racing Red.

The Pulsar 250 twins derive power from a new 250cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox with slip and assists function. Onwards to the juicier ( not so much ) details, it puts down 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque.

Bajaj has introduced a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. The Pulsar 250 twins also get a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap.

