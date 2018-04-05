2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
The launch of the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift doesn’t seem to be too far away as we’ve, time and again, come across photographs of the upcoming SUV at what appears to be a dealership in Tamil Nadu. While we’re yet to hear any official details about the upcoming SUV, TeamBHP member RavenAvi, has shared comprehensive details of the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift on the forums.
According to the data published on the forum, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift will receive a mild performance upgrade as the SUV will be tuned to deliver 155 hp (+15 hp) of maximum power, 360 Nm (+30 Nm) of peak torque from the 2.2-litre diesel engine. The upcoming SUV will be available in five variants:
- W5
- W7
- W9
- W11
- W11 (Optional)
All the variants, except the base W5, can be purchased with the optional automatic transmission. However, the AWD Automatic will only be available in top, W11 (Optional) variant.
The SUV will be available in seven colour options:
- White
- Silver
- Brown
- Purple
- Black
- Red
- Copper
The variant wise details, as shared on the forum, are as follows:
W5:
- Jaquard Fabric Upholstery
- Power Adjustable ORVMs
- Premium Black & Grey interiors
- Chrome Scuff Plates
- Split-Tailgate Applique (Black)
- Twin Exhausts
- Roof Rails
- 6-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat
- Electrically Operated Dual HVAC
- Reading Lamps – 1st Row
- Mobile Charging Points – 1st Row
- Power Windows
- Remote Tailgate Opening
- Lane Change Indicators
- Tinted Solar-Reflecting Glasses
- Rear Demister, Wash & Wipe
- Glove Box with Laptop Holder
- Follow-me-Home Headlamps
- Flat Foldable 2nd & 3rd Row seats (60:40 2nd Row, 50:50 3rd Row)
W7: (in addition to W5)
- Premium Tan & Black interiors
- Chrome Front Grille inserts
- Piano Black Central Bezel
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)
- Advanced Intellipark
- Cruise Control
- Steering Mounted Controls
- Smart Key with Remote
- Conversation Mirror
- Entry-Assist Lamp
W9: (in addition to W7)
- 17″ Alloy Wheels
- Chrome Foglamp Bezel
- 8-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat
- Telescopic Steering
- Reverse Parking Camera with Dynamic Assist
- Driver Express-Down window
- Reading Lamps – 1st & 2nd Row
- Mobile Charging Points – 1st & 2nd Row
- Door Ajar Lamps (Driver Only)
W11: (in addition to W9)
- Leather on Dashboard and Door Trims
- 18″ Diamond-cut dual tone Alloy Wheels (Optional)
- Window Chrome Lines
- Illuminated Scuff Plates
- All-Chrome Tailgate Applique
- Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat (8-Way)
- Driver Express-Up window
- Bonnet with Hydraulic Assist
- Puddle Lamps
- Door Ajar Lamps
- Camping Lamp
As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear any official details about the upcoming 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. We’d keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.
Source: TeamBHP