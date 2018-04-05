2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The launch of the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift doesn’t seem to be too far away as we’ve, time and again, come across photographs of the upcoming SUV at what appears to be a dealership in Tamil Nadu. While we’re yet to hear any official details about the upcoming SUV, TeamBHP member RavenAvi, has shared comprehensive details of the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift on the forums.

According to the data published on the forum, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift will receive a mild performance upgrade as the SUV will be tuned to deliver 155 hp (+15 hp) of maximum power, 360 Nm (+30 Nm) of peak torque from the 2.2-litre diesel engine. The upcoming SUV will be available in five variants:

W5

W7

W9

W11

W11 (Optional)

All the variants, except the base W5, can be purchased with the optional automatic transmission. However, the AWD Automatic will only be available in top, W11 (Optional) variant.

The SUV will be available in seven colour options:

White

Silver

Brown

Purple

Black

Red

Copper

The variant wise details, as shared on the forum, are as follows:

W5:

Jaquard Fabric Upholstery

Power Adjustable ORVMs

Premium Black & Grey interiors

Chrome Scuff Plates

Split-Tailgate Applique (Black)

Twin Exhausts

Roof Rails

6-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat

Electrically Operated Dual HVAC

Reading Lamps – 1st Row

Mobile Charging Points – 1st Row

Power Windows

Remote Tailgate Opening

Lane Change Indicators

Tinted Solar-Reflecting Glasses

Rear Demister, Wash & Wipe

Glove Box with Laptop Holder

Follow-me-Home Headlamps

Flat Foldable 2nd & 3rd Row seats (60:40 2nd Row, 50:50 3rd Row)

W7: (in addition to W5)

Premium Tan & Black interiors

Chrome Front Grille inserts

Piano Black Central Bezel

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)

Advanced Intellipark

Cruise Control

Steering Mounted Controls

Smart Key with Remote

Conversation Mirror

Entry-Assist Lamp

W9: (in addition to W7)

17″ Alloy Wheels

Chrome Foglamp Bezel

8-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat

Telescopic Steering

Reverse Parking Camera with Dynamic Assist

Driver Express-Down window

Reading Lamps – 1st & 2nd Row

Mobile Charging Points – 1st & 2nd Row

Door Ajar Lamps (Driver Only)

W11: (in addition to W9)

Leather on Dashboard and Door Trims

18″ Diamond-cut dual tone Alloy Wheels (Optional)

Window Chrome Lines

Illuminated Scuff Plates

All-Chrome Tailgate Applique

Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat (8-Way)

Driver Express-Up window

Bonnet with Hydraulic Assist

Puddle Lamps

Door Ajar Lamps

Camping Lamp

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear any official details about the upcoming 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. We’d keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Source: TeamBHP