Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Deliveries Commence

Volkswagen India has commenced the deliveries of its flagship SUV, the Tiguan. Back when Volkswagen launched the Tiguan in December, it announced that deliveries for the premium SUV will start in mid-January 2022. The Tiguan was launched at an introductory price of ₹32 lakhs and in a single fully-loaded Elegance trim.

Official statement

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner.”

Quick recap

The Tiguan facelift is a typical Volkswagen when it comes to the overall styling. It seems to work in its favor because, despite the fact that the Polo and the Vento haven’t been updated cosmetically for a long time, they still find many takers. Talking about the facelift version of the Tiguan, its silhouette and stance is largely similar to the outgoing model but the front end will now feature an updated headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs. The car gets a very similar-looking side profile to the vehicle that was available in the Indian market.

It also gets differently-designed alloy wheels. Apart from that, the Tiguan also gets updated L-shaped LED tail lamps. The all-black interior scheme is generally a people-pleaser so there won’t be many complaints straightaway. The dash looks nice and everything looks to be finished with a premium touch and you can easily gauge the quality of materials used with a single glance. Over the pre-facelift model, the facelift gets a new instrument cluster, a redesigned steering, 30-colour ambient lighting, and new touch-based AC controls. Notable features include traction control, ESP, ventilated seats, wireless charging, hill hold, hill start assist, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-liter TSI engine that powers the Tiguan AllSpace. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. It also gets the company’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well.