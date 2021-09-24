Volkswagen Taigun Vs Skoda Kushaq: Brothers In Arms Battle It Out On Paper!

It looks like the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq seem to be off a great start with both garnering around 12,221 and 10,000 bookings respectively. It is no secret that both of these SUVs share the MQB AO(IN) platform, powertrains and also many other components. In fact, both of the siblings have the same starting price as well! However, which one should you choose between the two? Also, are they any different? Let’s take a look: Price Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Base 1.0 TSI Manual ₹10.50 lakh ₹10.50 lakh Mid 1.0 TSI Manual ₹12.80 lakh ₹12.80 lakh Mid 1.0 TSI automatic ₹14.10 lakh ₹14.20 lakh Top 1.0 TSI manual ₹14.57 lakh ₹14.60 lakh Top 1.0 TSI automatic ₹15.91 lakh ₹16.20 lakh 1.5 TSI manual ₹15 lakh ₹16.20 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG ₹17.50 lakh ₹18 lakh

In terms of the 1.0 TSI manual variants, both the cars are neck a neck in terms of price and you can’t go wrong with either of them. However, if you want a fully loaded 1.0 TSI manual SUV, the Taigun is a better pick as it comes with a virtual cockpit which the Kushaq misses out on. In terms of the 1.0 TSI automatic guise, the Taigun is a better pick since it’s almost ₹30,000 cheaper than the Kushaq. Lastly, the most VFM variant in the range is the mid-spec 1.0 TSI as it has all the necessary features and an option of automatic and manual transmissions for both the SUVs. If you are an enthusiast on a budget, the Taigun 1.5 TSI GT would be perfect for you as it is much cheaper than the Kushaq 1.5 TSI manual. When it comes to the 1.5 TSI DSG combo, the Taigun is the perfect choice as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the Kushaq even though the former misses out on ventilated seats. Lastly, do note that the prices of the Skoda Kushaq top-end automatics are of the updated variants which now come with 6 airbags and TPMS.

Powertrain

As we all know, both cars are powered by the same TSI range of engines. The first is a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option is a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. The engine features cylinder deactivation technology where it will run only on 2 cylinders while coasting to extract maximum efficiency. The 1.5 TSI in its manual guise is capable of achieving 0-100km/h in around 9 seconds and reach a top speed of 190km/h. The 1.5 TSI is available with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic DSG transmission.

Features

Both the SUVs share the same feature set and distribution across variants. They Both get LED headlights with DRLs, LED taillamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox, auto-dimming IRVM, paddle shifters(automatic only)auto headlamps and auto wipers, USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, automatic climate control with touch-sensitive controls, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control and an electric sunroof.

The Taigun additionally gets an 8-inch virtual cockpit display over the Kushaq and the 1.5 TSI variants get sporty bits for the exteriors and interiors to differentiate it from the 1.0 TSI variants. In terms of unique features, the Skoda Kushaq gets a premium sound system with a subwoofer for the top-end variants and ventilated seats on the 1.5 TSI DSG trim which the Taigun doesn’t get. The mid-spec 1.0 TSI manual of the Kushaq also gets LED headlights and cruise control which is missing in the same configuration of the Taigun.

Safety

Both the cars come loaded with safety kit right from the base variant. They get ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, ASR, ISOFIX child mounts, rollover mitigation, brake disc wiping, Multi collision braking, electronic differential lock, dual airbags, adjustable headrests, and 3-point seatbelts for the middle passenger as standard. Top-end variants get 6 airbags, tire deflation warning, and hill start assist.

Conclusion

Both the cars are pretty much the same when it comes to safety, features, dimensions, space, and powertrain. Of course, the looks and interiors are quite different in both and it is a matter of personal choice for the customer. However, if you want more value, the Taigun fares better since it undercuts the Kushaq in terms of price and it also gets some unique features like the virtual cockpit and the more visually appealing GT variants for the 1.5 TSI engine.