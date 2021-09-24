Tata Motors Clocks 10,000 Units In EV sales!

The adoption rate of EVs is surely increasing day by day thanks to the government pushing incentives. The market is also seeing a lot of new launches of EVs every month and there’s surely demand for it. In terms of electric cars, Tata has been ruling the market thanks to the Nexon EV. In fact, Tata recently launched its second EV in the form of the Tigor EV. Tata has now crossed 10,000 deliveries of its EV range and this is surely a step in the right direction for mass adoptions of EVs!

Official statement:

On the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

Tata EV range

The Tata EV range recently saw the addition of the Tigor EV. Powering the Tigor EV is a 26 kWh battery pack and a Ziptron motor that churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm torque. The ARAI-certified battery range is 306 km under standard testing conditions. The EV can zip from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The liquid cool high-density battery also gets an IP67 rating from dust and water resistance. The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Tata also mentioned that the Tigor EV gets better-balanced suspension to deliver sharper driving dynamics. The car is compatible with a globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point. The Tigor EV has also scored a 4-star G-NCAP rating just like its ICE counterpart.

The best-selling EV in our market right now is the Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV comes with a high energy density 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor with IP 67 rating. It produces 129ps and 245nm of torque. The battery comes with an 8years / 1,60,000 km warranty. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 312kms. The Nexon EV can be charged via a 15 ampere AC socket which would take around 10 hours to fully charge or a DC charger would take an hour to charge from 0 to 80%.