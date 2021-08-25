Yamaha R15M Leaked Ahead Of Its Official Launch; The Mystery Has Been Solved!

The rather mysterious Yamaha motorcycle that has been spied testing on multiple occasions has had everyone scratching their heads that what could it be. A major chunk of people believed it to be the R15 v4 while the remaining lot suspected it to be the updated version of the R3. But as it has finally turned out, it is something else altogether! Lo and behold the R15M! The M suffix means a lot to Yamaha fans because it brings in a host of upgrades on the table to make the motorcycle sharper and more focused in its approach.

Reasons why we believe it’s indeed the R15M

There have been multiple developments regarding this new variant of the Yamaha R15. Firstly, leaked type approval documents revealed that Yamaha is developing a new motorcycle named R15M. You don’t need your mental horses to make an effort to figure out what it could be and looking at the image that has surfaced from a closed presentation to Yamaha dealers, it gets easier to make out what this new variant exactly is.

Looks

Although it was pretty evident from the spied images that the updated Yamaha R15 will get R7 inspired styling bits but now that the motorcycle has appeared in flesh, without any camouflage, the differences are even more prominent than before. The revised front end now features a single projector-type LED headlamps which is reminiscent of the recently launched R7.

The current iteration of the R15 still manages to turn heads and it is bound to escalate further with the R15M. The exhaust looks stubbier as well while Yamaha seems to have reworked the rear end too to make it appear a little more bulky than before. The R15M as seen in the image is wrapped in MotoGP-inspired livery that we have seen on the recently launched MotoGP editions of the FZ25 and the MT-15. But we have to admit, the R15M looks particularly smashing in this livery!

USD forks!

The gold finished USD forks instantly make their presence felt. The R15M will come equipped with USD forks up front, something which we have been longing for since time immemorial! It is worth noting here that the current iteration of the R15 also comes with USD forks in other markets but to keep the costs in check, Yamaha India has opted for conventional telescopic forks in the R15 v3.

However, that could change with this hardcore version of the standard R15. The R15, even in its current avatar with telescopic forks is already considered to be the most potent machine in its class when it comes to handling. The inclusion of USD forks will only make the package even better than it already is!

Expected specs and features

The current iteration of the R15 misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. When Yamaha launched the FZ-X in India, the Japanese bikemaker promised that it is going to update all its offerings with Bluetooth connectivity so it is only logical to assume that their most popular motorcycle in the Indian sub-continent will also get an updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity in its latest iteration. We cannot expect Yamaha to tone down its aggressiveness in terms of ergonomics because ever since its inception, the R15 has been a great track tool and the Japanese bikemaker wouldn’t want to hamper that image.

It will continue to be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. This powertrain in its present state returns an output of 18.5bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. How cool would it be if Yamaha manages to extract a few more ponies from this potent powertrain!