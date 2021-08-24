VW India Commences Previews Of The Upcoming Taigun In Select Cities

Volkswagen India has been working towards enhancing its value proposition and customer experience. The brand over the last couple of months has been strengthening its network presence along with the implementation of its new brand design and logo across its dealerships in India. Volkswagen has presented an opportunity for prospective customers to come and experience the Volkswagen Taigun before the market launch in India.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India kick-started its exclusive previews across eight key cities in India in the first phase. The first preview begins in Bengaluru on 21st & 22nd August 2021, followed by Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh over weekends. The Volkswagen Taigun is the brands’ much-awaited SUVW that will be launched right at the heart of the festive season in the month of September.

About the Exclusive Preview

During the course of the multi-city preview, prospective customers can experience the Volkswagen Taigun firsthand along with the brands recently activated 360-degree visualizer. The 360-degree visualizer enables customers to view the features of the Taigun at the comfort of their homes via digitally connected devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops or desktops. In addition, customers can also seek information on the accessories that will be available on the Taigun. Giving them the opportunity beforehand to understand how well the Taigun can suit their lifestyle requirements.

Official Statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun is a bold, dynamic and German engineered SUVW that perfectly matches the requirements of an Indian customer. Through the multi-city exclusive preview, we aim to give our customers an opportunity to experience the Volkswagen Taigun along with our new brand design language and digitalized solutions that enhance accessibility and convenience for the customer.”

Sarvottam 2.0 Program

To further enhance customer experience, Volkswagen has invested in the development of digitalized initiatives that increase accessibility towards the brand. Under its Sarvottam 2.0 program, the brand has identified over 40 solutions along the customer journey that would simplify processes, through digitalization and people development, offering an improved customer connect basis evolving preferences. Some of the solutions under the program include – 360-degree visualizer, Test drive scheduler, Service Cam, WhatsApp for business, Paperless documentation, Car Health Report and a lot more.

Volkswagen Taigun

All of the above initiatives will further amplify the experience of owning a Volkswagen Taigun. The carline boasts of a charismatic design language with striking exteriors, premium interiors including a digital cockpit, and 40+ inbuilt safety features. The Taigun retains the brands’ core DNA of superior built quality, safety and a fun-to-drive experience. It is powered by Volkswagen globally renowned TSI technology and will be available with two engine options: 1.5L TSI mated to 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual gearbox and 1.0L TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic and manual gearbox.