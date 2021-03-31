Volkswagen T-Roc Launched In India At INR 21.35 Lakh

Volkswagen is betting big on its India 2.0 and the SUVW strategy in India 2021. Under the same, Volkswagen will launch the 2021 T-Roc in India. Bookings for the same have already commenced and you can book the T-Roc by paying a booking amount of INR 51,000. Furthermore, the 2021 T-Roc will retail for INR 21.35 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) which is a premium of INR 1.36 lakhs over the 2020 T-Roc. VW had allotted 1000 units of the T-Roc for India in 2020 and they were sold out. In 2021, VW took the CBU route to bring in the T-Roc.

As of now, under CBU, India allows foreign automakers to import and sell up to 2,500 units in our market every year without the need for homologation. The VW T-Roc will tread down the same path.

In terms of appearance, in typical VW fashion, the T-ROC takes the classy route with its big wheel arches and elegant lines rather than banking on flashy curves or creases. The fascia appears wide and upright thanks to a large central grille that meets the headlights in one single line under the bonnet. Headlights and taillights are lit by LEDs as standard and the T-ROC rides on 17″ ‘Mayfield’ Diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of fuel capacity, the tank can swallow 59 litres of petrol at one go.

Inside, the T-ROC comes with a panoramic sunroof, 2-zone AC, ‘Vienna’ leather seats, a touchscreen infotainment system with VW’s app connect, and an all-digital Activ Info display for instrumentation. With a 445-litre boot, the T-ROC offers ample luggage space and in terms of safety features, gets 6 airbags as standard with ABS, ESC, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, all four disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powering the VW T-ROC is a 1.5-litre TSI engine that generates 150 Hp and 248 NMm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. What’s interesting about this motor is that it comes equipped with VW’s ACT or cylinder deactivation tech which senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates 2 cylinders out of 4, resulting in reduced fuel consumption. No diesel engine or manual transmission is on offer.