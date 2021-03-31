Citroen’s Upcoming Compact Crossover C21 Makes An Appearance Again!

Citroen, a popular French carmaker will officially mark its entry in the Indian subcontinent with its C5 Aircross as its prices will be revealed on April 7th. The C5 Aircross was a revelation and that certainly has made us a little greedy. The C5 Aircross is expected to be priced somewhere around INR 30 Lakh mark. It might be worth the bucks it is asking for but who wouldn’t want a more affordable Citroen? Especially after tasting the scrumptious C5 Aircross!

More details

Our prayers might get answered soon as Citroen’s upcoming compact crossover has been spied testing yet again. The latest spy images give us a better look at the car’s interior.

Codenamed C21, the new subcompact SUV is likely to make its debut in India later this year. The C21 is a high riding compact SUV which is based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), and yes completely different to the one that underpins the C5 Aircross SUV. The spy images suggest that the CC21 will get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel. This particular car is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The spy shots which surfaced earlier showcased that the SUV is likely to sport a similar-looking headlight unit, DRLs and the signature stooping bonnet with Citroen badging. The rounded shapes of the bonnet are a common detail with the European C3, as is the styling of the grille. The side profile of the upcoming SUV features wheel arches shod with alloy wheels, white roof with black roof tails and black ORVMs with a chrome strip.

Citroen’s upcoming sub-compact SUV is expected to be equipped with a single 1.2-litre turbocharged gasoline engine. It is likely to produce around 130hp, and the engine is likely to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options as well. Citroen could also offer the C21 sub-compact SUV with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

It will be locking horns with other sub-compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and French rival like Renault Kiger. It is reported that the sub-compact SUV, locally developed by Citroen, will be launched in the second half of 2021. The new model is likely to arrive during the festive season this year.

Source: Power Stroke PS on YouTube