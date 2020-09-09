Volkswagen T-ROC Sold Out; Bookings No Longer Open

Volkswagen India has announced that bookings for the T-ROC premium compact SUV are no longer open as all allocated units for India have been sold. The T-ROC was introduced in India as a CBU and was priced at INR 19.9 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Launched in March 2020, customer deliveries of the Volkswagen T-Roc had been delayed due to the lockdown and post relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the carline has been sold out. The vehicle was brought into India under the 2,500 cars import rule and was only available in a single, fully-loaded trim. The T-Roc is built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, powered by a 1.5-litre EVO TSI engine with cylinder deactivation tech, mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines – T-Roc & Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament of customer acceptance on our SUVW offensive strategy. Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV – the Volkswagen Taigun. To be launched in 2021, the Taigun is aligned with our brand philosophy of building premium accessible cars. It will offer customers a promising value proposition that embodies the marvel of German engineering, powerful and enhanced driving experience with Volkswagen’s TSI technology and accessible mobility solutions.”

Aligned to its India 2.0 strategy, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun was first previewed at the Auto Expo this year and is the first product to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform. Taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, the Taigun will most likely be powered by the same 1.5-litre TSI engine as the T-ROC, paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. It will offer equipment like LED Headlamps with DRL, a chrome-accented front grille, signature LED tail-lamp and a sunroof. The Taigun promises a 0 – 100 kmph time of 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 183 kmph. Don’t expect a diesel engine to be on offer.