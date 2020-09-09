Kia Carnival: Benefits Of Up To INR 2 Lakh On Offer

Kia Motors India is now offering attractive discounts and benefits on its premium MPV Carnival, which was the carmaker’s second product for the Indian market, after the Seltos. The MPV took off to a positive start, however, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown meant sales numbers haven’t really set the chart on fire. Moreover, a new version was introduced internationally, shortly after the older-gen version was launched in India.

So, Kia has now finally started following the path of offering discounts, to boost sales. The Carnival is now offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 80,000, 3-year/unlimited-kilometre maintenance package worth Rs 48,000 for free, along with corporate benefits worth up to Rs 46,000.

With the Premium or Prestige trim-level, a rear-seat entertainment package worth Rs 36,560, is being thrown in at no additional cost. Moreover, the top-spec Limousine trim also comes with this offer. All things combined, the total benefits are close to Rs 2.10 lakh.

Kia is also ensuring ease of buying, by offering three main finance schemes with the Carnival. These include a 90-day EMI holiday, which means EMI will start after 90 days of purchase. The company also offers a low EMI scheme, which has monthly instalments as low as Rs 767 for the first six months of the tenure. Lastly, there is also a Flexible EMI scheme which allows for 50 per cent lower EMI cost for the first 3 months of every year of the loan tenure.

The Carnival offers a host of features including VIP seats, dual-panel electric sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, smart air purifier, and power sliding doors. In this era of connected car tech, the Carnival is also equipped with UVO connected tech, offering 37 unique features. Under the hood, it comes with a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that produces 200bhp of power and 440Nm of torque. Its comes mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.