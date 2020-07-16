Gemopai Announces 3-Year Service Warranty On All Models

Gemopai Electric, Noida based Electric Scooters maker, today announced a 3-year service warranty for all its models – Miso, Astrid Lite and Ryder. The service warranty is a first of a kind to be announced by an Electric two-wheeler manufacturer. The service warranty scheme, named ‘Gemopai Secure’ is valid on all models up to 3 years for 12 free services. The move further lowers the cost of ownership of Gemopai scooters, making them the most cost-effective, environment-friendly choice for commuting.

Announcing ‘Gemopai Secure’, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “The current ongoing pandemic amidst all the challenges it has created, is also fostering a growing awareness and sense of responsibility among consumers towards the environment. We have seen a surge in queries and interest in Electric Scooters. We want to ensure owning a Gemopai Scooter is hassle-free and a cherished experience. Gemopai Secure offer is our way of supporting customers in their purchase decision for an Electric Mobility option.”

With this scheme, Gemopai continues to raise the benchmark on the customer value proposition in the Indian EV industry. The company has 60+ dealerships across the country, with each of them mandated to run a service centre, giving Gemopai owners multiple service touchpoints. The company, currently focused on building their fleet of Made-in-India electric models, is rolling out the offer with an aim to promote the adoption of EV in the country. With the ongoing safety concerns in lieu of the pandemic, Gemopai wants to ensure that every customer looking for an affordable private electric vehicle is enabled to do so.

Gemopai is also offering their electric model Miso with a discount of INR 2,000/- for all bookings till 25th July 2020, to further ease the adoption of electric vehicles. Gemopai recently launched the Miso, described as a mini electric scooter at ₹ 44,000 (Ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the Gemopai Miso electric scooter have started. Dubbed as the country’s first social distancing scooter, the Miso is said to be manufactured locally except for the battery and the cells which are imported. The company added that interested customers will be able to book the e-scooter through their official website.

The Miso electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge, and the battery is said to be chargeable up to 90 per cent in two hours. It gets a Hexa headlight for navigating in low light conditions along with a LED Battery Indicator for the 48V, 1 KW detachable Li-ion battery. The Miso doesn’t require a driving license or RTO permit since it has a maximum speed limit of just 25 kmph. The Miso has a kerb weight of just 45 kg and is also available with financing options.

The scooter is offered in two variants: one with a luggage carrier that can hold up to 120 kg of load. The second variant is offered without the aforementioned luggage carrier. There are four colour options available- Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green and Sunset Orange. The mini electric scooter will be available across the company’s 60 dealerships from July 2020, and Gemopai is offering a first in segment three-year free service package for all Miso customers.