Volkswagen Opens Up A New Showroom In Ranchi, Showroom Count Now Stands At 119

Further enhancing its reach in our country, the world’s largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen opens up a new showroom in the eastern city of Ranchi. This showroom will take care of sales, service and spares of all Volkswagen vehicles. the state-of-the-art facility spread across a total area of over 17,000 sq. ft. comprises of a 5-car display along with 10-service bays. The workshop can undertake preventive maintenance, general and accidental repair work and encompasses a paint booth. With this new showroom in place, Volkswagen now boasts of having a total network of 119 showrooms, 114 workshops, 105 DasWeltAuto outlets in 101 cities across India.

With this new showroom, the state of Jharkhand has two dealerships – one in Jamshedpur and the new one in Ranchi. This new dealership can be found in Deputy Para, Circuit House area. Listed below are the address of the dealership and showroom:

Showroom: Plot No.759, C/o Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd, Deputy Para, Circuit House Area, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India – 834001

Workshop: 8P-Kokar Industrial Area, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India – 834001

This dealership will sell the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat models of the leading German brand, and service many more. Speaking on the inauguration of Volkswagen Ranchi, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through, Volkswagen Ranchi, we aim to enhance our reach and accessibility in high potential markets of India. Furthermore, offer a comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services along with a holistic car buying experience to all our prospective customers. With the inauguration of this new facility, we shall continue to provide globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Commenting on the partnership with Volkswagen India, Mr Rohit Kataruka, Managing Director, Volkswagen Ranchi said, “We are delighted to be Volkswagen dealer partner in the city of Ranchi. It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a global brand like Volkswagen and offer an impeccable range of products and services. We intend to offer a premium and hassle-free experience to all our prospective customers and welcome them enthusiastically at Volkswagen Ranchi.”